King Charles Trying Give the ‘Illusion of Continuity and Stability’? Prince William’s Father Clings to Tradition Amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Drama

Read full article on original website
Cat 107170
6d ago
I surely miss the Queen. She's the only one that made sense of the Monarchy. I honestly don't care about them anymore since she passed. The women can wear whatever they want and the jewelry was great on Diana. It's modern times! We can't afford to think like them, wear clothes like them, live in the tiny gift house that they own. I just hope I see the day that William is King.... there will be no Monarchy after him.
Reply
2
Sandra Brown
5d ago
The Sussex remind me of screaming children who cannot get their way. There are only so many ways to complain and the general public is done with these two
Reply
2
Pat Donahue
6d ago
Honor your Mother the Queen. Enjoy your family. And have a Merry Christmas.
Reply
6
Related
epicstream.com
King Charles Shock: Prince William’s Father Made an Unexpected Reaction That Outplays Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Harry & Meghan, Expert Claims
King Charles is not letting other people decide how he should treat his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle. Prince William's father made a "tactical response" after Harry & Meghan, according to a royal expert. How Did King Charles Respond To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries?. The...
epicstream.com
King Charles Will Remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Titles? Sussexes Reportedly Provoked Prince William’s Father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could lose their HRH titles. King Charles could remove their royal titles after they provoked him, according to a royal commentator. King Charles Planning To Remove Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Titles?. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an upcoming docuseries on Netflix....
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand
The reactions to Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries reveal the difference between social expectations in the U.S. and Britain.
epicstream.com
Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Referred to Prince William as the Person Who Said Royal Women Go Through What Meghan Markle Experienced, Source Claims
Prince Harry made some surprising revelations in Harry & Meghan, which was released on Dec. 8 on Netflix. Through the first three episodes of the docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested that there were issues of racism within the royal household. Table of contents. Prince Harry Claims Someone...
Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
epicstream.com
Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
Former Royal Chef Disagrees With Prince Harry Likening Princess Diana To Meghan Markle
Chef Darren McGrady has had a longstanding association with the royal family. Speaking to The O'Colly, he divulged that he wanted to become a palace chef after standing in the crowd to watch Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding. McGrady started at the bottom — as the 20th chef and...
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Will Still Hold a Royal Title Even if King Charles Strips Them off Sussex Dukedom, Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received an intense backlash following their Netflix documentary, with many accusing them of trying to ruin the institution. Several called out King Charles to strip them of their Sussex title, which they have continued to use in the United States. However, a royal expert said that Markle will still have a royal title even if the Sussex dukedom is removed from them.
Harry and Meghan accused of ripping off Laguna Beach's iconic opening title card
Royal fans have cheekily accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of 'copying' the famous title card from early 2000s reality show Laguna Beach
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Bizarre Meghan Markle Moment in Netflix Docuseries
A body language expert looked at the moment Prince Harry seemed embarrassed when Meghan Markle recreated the curtsy she performed when she met the queen.
epicstream.com
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla ‘Appalled’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Docuseries? Senior Royals Reportedly ‘Not Worried but Wearied’ With Netflix Documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries is expected to affect the royal family. According to a new report, King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, are not bothered, but they are tired of the Sussexes. How Did King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla React To Prince Harry And...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lili appears to wear a hand-me-down hat from brother Archie in footage from their Netflix series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle included never-before-seen photos and videos of their children, Archie and Lili, in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan."
Prince William Reluctantly Says George, Charlotte, and Louis Are Reason He Drinks Lots of Tea
Prince William attributed his tea consumption to his and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during a Nov. 24 visit to Cornwall.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Have Reportedly Developed a Sly Way of Keeping Up With the Netflix Docuseries — Without Actually Watching
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not surprising to hear that Prince William and Kate Middleton are avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. However, it would also be foolish to think they aren’t at least keeping tabs on what is said about the royal family in Harry & Meghan. The couple has reportedly figured out a clever way to stay on top of the news. The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly having their palace aides watch the show instead, according to People....
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of Tension in 2022 Christmas Card Photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language is analyzed in their 2022 Christmas card by an expert. The expert believes the couple shows some tension in the family photo.
Body Language Expert Calls 1 ‘Harry & Meghan’ Scene a ‘Reminder’ of ‘How Smart’ Kate Middleton Is With Her Children
Prince Harry remembered a childhood photocall in 'Harry & Meghan' which resulted in a body language expert praising Kate Middleton's choice to take photos of her and Prince William's children.
JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William
Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair). Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales. The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John...
Meghan's mom Doria Ragland said she was 'absolutely stunned' Thomas Markle reportedly staged paparazzi photos: 'That's not parenting'
Doria Ragland refused to interact with the paparazzi after Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry, according to "Harry & Meghan."
Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles
Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
Comments / 12