King Charles Trying Give the ‘Illusion of Continuity and Stability’? Prince William’s Father Clings to Tradition Amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Drama

By Catherine Armecin
epicstream.com
 6 days ago
Cat 107170
6d ago

I surely miss the Queen. She's the only one that made sense of the Monarchy. I honestly don't care about them anymore since she passed. The women can wear whatever they want and the jewelry was great on Diana. It's modern times! We can't afford to think like them, wear clothes like them, live in the tiny gift house that they own. I just hope I see the day that William is King.... there will be no Monarchy after him.

Sandra Brown
5d ago

The Sussex remind me of screaming children who cannot get their way. There are only so many ways to complain and the general public is done with these two

Pat Donahue
6d ago

Honor your Mother the Queen. Enjoy your family. And have a Merry Christmas.

