Christkindlmarket’s Viral Croissant Rolls Are Now Avabilable At A Local Bakery
The decadent croissant rolls that swept Instagram and TikTik are now avaialble for year-round purchase every Friday through Sunday at La Boulangerie Chicago! Initially only available at the holiday market stalls, the bakery heeded demand and has started to supply the viral treat at all locations– starting now! Their made-from-scratch pastries have been gaining popularity with stalls at all three annual Christkindlmarkets. Lines were wrapped around the block as everyone was vying for a croissant roll this year! The staple cafe is all about bringing about the French experience to the U.S, using organic imported flour and collaborating with famous Parisian flour millers, Les Grands Moulins de Paris to create the most inspired treats. With several locations across the city– from Logan Square, to Ravenswood, and Humboldt Park, the viral croissant rolls are oh so dreamy, and topped with a delicious glaze of your choice! Choose from flavors like crème brulee, pistachio, nutella or rasberry and get ready for an absolutely delicious indulgence! After you’ve tried out the croissant rolls, why not grab another pastry to go? La Boulangerie also offers fresh bread, fluffy pastries, galettes, crepes, macaroons and more!
Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
A Guide To Celebrating Kwanzaa 2022 In Chicago
The holiday season is already underway and in that odd time between Christmas and New Years, it’s important to highlight Kwanzaa as celebrations started yesterday and will extend to January 1st. Here’s everything you need to know about the holiday and local celebrations in Chicago What is Kwanzaa? Activist and author Maulana Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 to celebrate African heritage within African American culture. With various rituals, celebrations and reflections going on throughout the week, Kwanzaa pays homage to values and traditions rooted in diasporic African cultural elements. Celebrating culture, unity, and heritage, the holiday honors African social values and can consist of feasts, large gatherings, gift exchanges and more reverly. Rooted in Swahili tradition, Kwanzaa is a time for people of African descent to reflect on culture and values, an place an emphasis on family and community.
thereporteronline.net
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
A Decadent Whiskey Inspired Restaurant Is Now Open In River North
Two beloved restaurants have come together to create something great. Roka Akor, a Japanese-style restaurant specializing in sushi and steak, is partnering with The Macallan, a world-renowned Scotch distillery to create a one-of-a-kind experience in River North. Located right next door to Roka Akor, the new space is dedicated to providing selections of whiskies and cocktails while also bringing Roka selections to the table! With a ten-course tasting menu made to highlight the ingredients and flavors of the Macallan whisky making process, this dining experience works closely with the culinary team in Aberlour, Scotland to bring flavors like native barley,...
thereporteronline.net
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago
Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
luxury-houses.net
Built with Finest Materials and Architectural Beauty, this Impeccably Designed Manor in Glenview, IL Listed at $3.985M
The Estate in Glenview is a luxurious home situated on a lush landscape now available for sale. This home located at 1145 Central Rd, Glenview, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,751 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathleen Menighan (312-213-0549) – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Glenview.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Dive in Illinois Offers This ‘Metal’ Burger
The list of diners, drive-ins and dives visited in Illinois by food celebrity Guy Fieri is long, but there can only be one "best". That place in the Land of Lincoln is a diner in Chicago that offers the most 'metal' burger you'll ever find (and that's a good thing).
tourcounsel.com
Woodfield Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois, Chicago
In Chicago, you can not only go shopping at the stores of the Magnificent Mile but also have another of the largest shopping centers in the United States, we are talking about Woodfield Mall. Here are department stores such as Macy's and Nordstrom, as well as important firms fashion brands...
People brave double-digit wind chills for last-minute shopping in Chicago
CHICAGO — Friday is a busy shopping day with just two days before Christmas. But the severe weather in some parts of Chicago is putting a damper on last-minute shopping. Despite the brutal cold, there was a fairly steady flow at the Doc Martens boot store on Southport. Nocholas Vanhaagen and his colleagues at Primrose […]
NBC Chicago
Extreme Cold Causes Pipes to Burst, Causing Holiday Headaches for Residents
The extreme cold is causing water pipes to freeze and burst in some Chicago-area homes, causing massive headaches for residents and contractors alike. Though the worst of the cold is now over, with temperatures falling to 10 degrees below zero in some locations overnight Thursday into Friday, readings won't get above the freezing mark until at least Wednesday, leading to serious damage to some homes.
This New Sushi Speakeasy Serves Up Delicious Omakase And Transports Guests To The 90s
A popular Gold Coast restaurant is set on expanding its Chicago locations with plans to install a one-of-a-kind omakase experience in a prime hotel. The expansion to this hotel isn’t far-fetched as the company already has Sushi by Bou spots at additional hotel restaurants like Hotel Lincoln and Claridge House Hotel, bringing an intimate dining experience to the masses with a unique drink list, and a meal that doubles as an unforgettable experience. The new space brings a 90s flair to the hotel space, with graffiti decorated walls, a hip hop inspired playlist, and murals of Chicago’s hip hop legends! Every item is prepared by a seasoned sushi chef, with the professional making all menu decisions for diners. Choose from either the 10-seat lounge or the counter to enjoy your meal and a delicious craft cocktail!
‘The Bundt King’ is bringing all-natural, homemade cakes to Chicago
Andre Wilson, the founder and lead baker of The Stylish Bundt in Chicago, said fond memories of baking cakes with his mother are often on his mind while he’s baking. Wilson, known as “the Bundt King,” founded his bakery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
thereporteronline.net
La Petite Folie Says Au Revoir to Hyde Park and Two More Restaurant Closings
Thanksgiving has passed, winter is here, and Chicago’s hospitality industry is already battling the challenges of the city’s inevitable slow winter season. Well into its third year of wrangling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic (yes, it’s still happening), the city’s hospitality industry experiencing staffing shortages, sky-high food costs, and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
thechicagogenius.com
Southwest Airlines Tells Passengers at Midway They Might Want to Start Forming Own Society
MIDWAY — After a weekend of canceled planes and backed-up air traffic, Southwest Airlines is encouraging passengers waiting in Chicago Midway International Airport to maybe consider just settling there and forming a new society of airport-dwellers. “We’re truly sorry for everyone who is still waiting,” said Jay McVay, a...
Local vet offers advice on how to keep your dog or cat safe in subzero cold
Dr. Tony Kremer of the Old Town Animal Care Center worries some dogs and cats will spend too much time out in the cold. He says dogs should only be let out when necessary. He suggests doing walks them more frequently with much shorter durations.
fox32chicago.com
Rideshare drivers plan to refuse rides from O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - As if the flight situation wasn't bad enough, people lucky enough to land at O'Hare Airport might not be able to get a ride!. Rideshare drivers are planning to refuse rides to people at the airport. It's part of a mass protest. They are demonstrating against what they...
Cold night for annual midnight mass at Holy Name Cathedral
CHICAGO — Parishioners braved single digits to pack Holy Name Cathedral for its annual midnight mass. The service was led by Cardinal Blase Cupich. WGN’s Alyssa Donovan has more above.
Christmas surprise: 100 Chicago families affected by gun violence receive $100 Walmart gift cards
Families who lost loved ones to gun violence received a much-needed Christmas surprise Saturday.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
