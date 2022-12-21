ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Secret Chicago

Christkindlmarket’s Viral Croissant Rolls Are Now Avabilable At A Local Bakery

The decadent croissant rolls that swept Instagram and TikTik are now avaialble for year-round purchase every Friday through Sunday at La Boulangerie Chicago! Initially only available at the holiday market stalls, the bakery heeded demand and has started to supply the viral treat at all locations– starting now! Their made-from-scratch pastries have been gaining popularity with stalls at all three annual Christkindlmarkets.  Lines were wrapped around the block as everyone was vying for a croissant roll this year! The staple cafe is all about bringing about the French experience to the U.S, using organic imported flour and collaborating with famous Parisian flour millers, Les Grands Moulins de Paris to create the most inspired treats. With several locations across the city– from Logan Square, to Ravenswood, and Humboldt Park, the viral croissant rolls are oh so dreamy, and topped with a delicious glaze of your choice! Choose from flavors like crème brulee, pistachio, nutella or rasberry and get ready for an absolutely delicious indulgence! After you’ve tried out the croissant rolls, why not grab another pastry to go? La Boulangerie also offers fresh bread, fluffy pastries, galettes, crepes, macaroons and more!
CHICAGO, IL
East Coast Traveler

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Guide To Celebrating Kwanzaa 2022 In Chicago

The holiday season is already underway and in that odd time between Christmas and New Years, it’s important to highlight Kwanzaa as celebrations started yesterday and will extend to January 1st. Here’s everything you need to know about the holiday and local celebrations in Chicago What is Kwanzaa? Activist and author Maulana Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 to celebrate African heritage within African American culture. With various rituals, celebrations and reflections going on throughout the week, Kwanzaa pays homage to values and traditions rooted in diasporic African cultural elements. Celebrating culture, unity, and heritage, the holiday honors African social values and can consist of feasts, large gatherings, gift exchanges and more reverly. Rooted in Swahili tradition, Kwanzaa is a time for people of African descent to reflect on culture and values, an place an emphasis on family and community.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new

One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Decadent Whiskey Inspired Restaurant Is Now Open In River North

Two beloved restaurants have come together to create something great. Roka Akor, a Japanese-style restaurant specializing in sushi and steak, is partnering with The Macallan, a world-renowned Scotch distillery to create a one-of-a-kind experience in River North. Located right next door to Roka Akor, the new space is dedicated to providing selections of whiskies and cocktails while also bringing Roka selections to the table! With a ten-course tasting menu made to highlight the ingredients and flavors of the Macallan whisky making process, this dining experience works closely with the culinary team in Aberlour, Scotland to bring flavors like native barley,...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

Built with Finest Materials and Architectural Beauty, this Impeccably Designed Manor in Glenview, IL Listed at $3.985M

The Estate in Glenview is a luxurious home situated on a lush landscape now available for sale. This home located at 1145 Central Rd, Glenview, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,751 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathleen Menighan (312-213-0549) – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Glenview.
GLENVIEW, IL
tourcounsel.com

Woodfield Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois, Chicago

In Chicago, you can not only go shopping at the stores of the Magnificent Mile but also have another of the largest shopping centers in the United States, we are talking about Woodfield Mall. Here are department stores such as Macy's and Nordstrom, as well as important firms fashion brands...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Extreme Cold Causes Pipes to Burst, Causing Holiday Headaches for Residents

The extreme cold is causing water pipes to freeze and burst in some Chicago-area homes, causing massive headaches for residents and contractors alike. Though the worst of the cold is now over, with temperatures falling to 10 degrees below zero in some locations overnight Thursday into Friday, readings won't get above the freezing mark until at least Wednesday, leading to serious damage to some homes.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

This New Sushi Speakeasy Serves Up Delicious Omakase And Transports Guests To The 90s

A popular Gold Coast restaurant is set on expanding its Chicago locations with plans to install a one-of-a-kind omakase experience in a prime hotel.  The expansion to this hotel isn’t far-fetched as the company already has Sushi by Bou spots at additional hotel restaurants like Hotel Lincoln and Claridge House Hotel, bringing an intimate dining experience to the masses with a unique drink list, and a meal that doubles as an unforgettable experience.  The new space brings a 90s flair to the hotel space, with graffiti decorated walls, a hip hop inspired playlist, and murals of Chicago’s hip hop legends!  Every item is prepared by a seasoned sushi chef, with the professional making all menu decisions for diners. Choose from either the 10-seat lounge or the counter to enjoy your meal and a delicious craft cocktail! 
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

La Petite Folie Says Au Revoir to Hyde Park and Two More Restaurant Closings

Thanksgiving has passed, winter is here, and Chicago’s hospitality industry is already battling the challenges of the city’s inevitable slow winter season. Well into its third year of wrangling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic (yes, it’s still happening), the city’s hospitality industry experiencing staffing shortages, sky-high food costs, and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Rideshare drivers plan to refuse rides from O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO - As if the flight situation wasn't bad enough, people lucky enough to land at O'Hare Airport might not be able to get a ride!. Rideshare drivers are planning to refuse rides to people at the airport. It's part of a mass protest. They are demonstrating against what they...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
