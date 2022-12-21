Read full article on original website
Research: What does retail investors aggressive Bitcoin purchase mean for the market?
Bitcoin (BTC) whales have been selling their assets aggressively while retail investors have been accumulating the coins simultaneously throughout 2022. Bitcoin whales are defined as holders with more than 1,000 BTC, while retail traders are holders with one BTC or less. CryptoSlate’s previous research highlighted that retail investors’ BTC holdings...
450K BTC moved to cold storage in 2022
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that 450,000 Bitcoin (BTC) held on an exchange or a hot wallet before 2022 have been moved to cold storage throughout the year. In the last 12 months, the market has seen multiple black swan events that led to around 550,000 BTC abandoning exchanges’ reserves. On more than one occasion, these reserves shrunk in big chunks. Binance, for example, lost 90,000 BTC in seven days in Dec, FTX lost 70,000 BTC in two weeks in June, and finally, Coinbase lost 200,000 BTC within four days in November.
Fantom growth in high ‘triple digits’ despite crypto winter
On Dec. 24, Andre Cronje, who rejoined the Fantom Foundation as an architect in November, posted a performance review of Fantom (FTM) in 2022. Cronje had left the crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi) world in March, sparking an uproar at the time. As per the data from FTMScan shared by...
Cryptocurrencies are outpacing inflation – but traditional assets are not
Aside from bringing the world to a standstill, the 2020 pandemic brought on the largest fiscal stimulus program ever seen. Two of the largest central banks in the world — the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) — saw their balance sheets double in less than a year. The Federal Reserve increased its balance sheet from just over $4 trillion at the end of 2019, to over $8.7 trillion at the end of 2020.
Palau reportedly partners with Ripple to launch national stablecoin
Island country Palau partnered with crypto technology company Ripple to develop a national stablecoin for the country, as reported by Wu Blockchain. The country’s President, Surangel Whipps Jr, virtually joined a panel on web 3.0, Metaverse, and the future of blockchain. He talked about the country’s digital residency policy and national stablecoin project.
Net worth of CZ fell 93% while 10 crypto moguls lost billionaire status in 9 months: Report
For the crypto world, 2022 has been a tumultuous and eventful year with multiple high-profile bankruptcies, record-high scams, and frauds. In early 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war brought the crypto community together and proved its solidarity as people around the globe used crypto to donate and provide aid to Ukraine. Then the collapse of Terra-Luna shook the community as prices tanked and the bear market solidified. Amid the shockwaves of the Terra-Luna fiasco, a slew of bankruptcies followed, starting with Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Voyager Digital, and Celsius.
Defrost finance says it has recovered lost funds worth $12 million from hacker
Decentralized leverage trading platform on Avalanche, Defrost finance reported that all the funds lost due to an exploit on its platform on Dec. 23 were returned on Dec. 26 after claims of a possible rug pull. Defrost Finance affirmed that it would return all the lost funds to the exploited...
