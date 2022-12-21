Read full article on original website
Official: Tyler family safe, displaced by house fire
TYLER, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a family house on fire Tuesday in Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said the family living in the home made it out of the house safely but a cat was injured during the fire. At around noon, Noonday, Dixie,...
These universities are ranked the safest in the Texas
Campus safety has been an important issue for school districts in Texas, and it can also be a concern for university families and students.
inforney.com
Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors
The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
KLTV
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Lakeway Harbor water system in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Saturday for the Lakeway Harbor water system. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Lakeway Harbor water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). This notice...
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
‘Eaten up with parasites’: SPCA of East Texas rescues three puppies, needs donations
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has rescued three puppies that they found while responding to a cruelty call on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to SPCA, the puppies were not safe because they were seen near the road. They said that the three pups are “eaten up with parasites” and are now […]
KLTV
Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with an individual who was witness to the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman on Thursday. An engagement ring was saved from a house fire in Tyler Friday. Here is the moment Robert Kemper popped the question to...
What happened to Jimmy John’s in Tyler?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jimmy John’s, a community favorite sandwich shop, has closed for good at both the Troup Highway and Broadway Avenue locations in Tyler. The closure was unexpected to former employees who are now out of a job Former assistant manager, Carly McFadden, witnessed firsthand the closure of both stores. Employees and surrounding […]
KLTV
Church van used in jail escape found in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi reports an allegedly stolen church van used in a prison escape was found in Wood County Monday. According to the sheriff’s office post a witness reported seeing a man pushing the van into a body of water near Alba.
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man proposes to girlfriend after salvaging engagement ring in house fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A newly engaged couple is one of four families displaced in a house fire in Texas. Firefighters responded to an active fire reported in an attic of a home in Tyler on Friday. Robert Kemper and his girlfriend Kailey Tilton were two of the people who...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
KLTV
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
4-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave in Tyler to cause some delays
TYLER, Texas — Drivers should expect some delays while driving on South Broadway Ave. Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle wreck. The crash happened between Old Grande and Grande Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. Police have not reported any major injuries.
Official: Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Noonday
NOONDAY, Texas — Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire at 13922 County Road 194 in Noonday this afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshall Office said there were people in the house when the fire began but no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have start in...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Officials arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man for violating a Criminal Trespass order on Texas Street. Jordan Terrell Givens then began resisting his arrest and threatened violence against the arresting officer. His bond amount totals $105,000 on charges of obstruction/retaliation, resisting, and trespassing.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Arrests
Titus County arrested 37-year-old Tyler Marcus Hightower of Mt. Pleasant on a bond forfeiture warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Christine Sharpe of Dallas for Fraudulent Use and Possession of ID information, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of...
KLTV
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks...
