San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ssnewstelegram.com
James Kenneth Clay, Jr.
After a long struggle with multiple health issues, James Kenneth Clay, Jr passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:50 p.m .at Hospice of East Texas, Tyler. He was 73 years old. Even though his friends and colleagues knew him as Ken, his family knew him best as Daddy and Papa. His family takes great comfort in knowing that he is pain free as they imagine him being greeted by Jesus and the love of his life, Shirley (Guillemin) Clay.
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas. Jones confirmed on Twitter that a white church van stolen from Belmont Church Christmas morning was recovered in a body of water in Anna, Texas, later Christmas Day.
KLTV
Over 1,300 without power in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Electric Cooperative outage map says 1,348 people are without power in the county. According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, outages continue due to the high winds and falling trees and limbs. There is also a broken pole at Lake Brenda.
KLTV
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
What happened to Jimmy John’s in Tyler?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jimmy John’s, a community favorite sandwich shop, has closed for good at both the Troup Highway and Broadway Avenue locations in Tyler. The closure was unexpected to former employees who are now out of a job Former assistant manager, Carly McFadden, witnessed firsthand the closure of both stores. Employees and surrounding […]
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Wood County Officer Involved Shooting
Texas Rangers are investigating after a pursuit ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Quitman. The DPS reports the incident began when Mineola police were pursuing a suspect on Hwy 37 who had stolen merchandise from Walmart and attempted to run over an officer. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 154 in Quitman when officers shot and killed the suspect.
What to do if you hit a deer while driving?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
KCBD
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Texas died Thursday morning after he fell out of a tree, officials said. First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, about 100 miles east of Dallas. Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County...
Man dies after falling out of tree in Smith County, officials say
KLTV
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Officials arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man for violating a Criminal Trespass order on Texas Street. Jordan Terrell Givens then began resisting his arrest and threatened violence against the arresting officer. His bond amount totals $105,000 on charges of obstruction/retaliation, resisting, and trespassing.
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Woman Arrested For Trafficking
A Wood County woman is in the Smith County Jail for allegedly assisting in the sex trafficking of a minor. The state has charged Carly Sofia Loughmiller of Hawkins with the trafficking of persons. Her bond is $450,000, and her arrest resulted from an extensive investigation by Texas Rangers, Smith County DA’s Office, Homeland Security, and other agencies.
SSPD: Woman Jailed After Failing To Pay For More Than $100 Worth Of Merchandise
A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was jailed on a felony charge after admitting she failed to pay for more than $100 worth of merchandise before leaving the self-checkout at Walmart over the weekend, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported being contacted at 3:32 p.m. Dec....
KLTV
Man shot at Tyler apartment complex
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot at an apartment complex. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road. The call came in at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
KSLA
Man still missing from Idabel, McCurtain County; foul play possible in case
IDABEL, OKLA. (KSLA) -The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is still actively looking for a man missing since late July. On the evening of July 31, Eric Haley was last seen leaving the Catfish King in Idabel, driving a white Toyota Camry. He was reported missing by his ex-wife.
