After a long struggle with multiple health issues, James Kenneth Clay, Jr passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:50 p.m .at Hospice of East Texas, Tyler. He was 73 years old. Even though his friends and colleagues knew him as Ken, his family knew him best as Daddy and Papa. His family takes great comfort in knowing that he is pain free as they imagine him being greeted by Jesus and the love of his life, Shirley (Guillemin) Clay.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO