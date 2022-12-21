Read full article on original website
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 25, 2022
Jason M Zwick, 42, Quincy, for domestic battery in the 2500 block of Oak. Lodged. 135. James E Burt, 39, Quincy, for violation of order of protection in the 1600 block of Oak. Lodged. 161. Ryanna L Kelley, 25, Quincy, was arrested on a warrant for F.T.A. shoplifting in the...
khqa.com
Two women arrested for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two women after an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department says Taylor Hicks, 26, and Lisa Guthrie, 44, were charged on December 6. Hicks is facing charges of two counts of delivering...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Struck with a Crowbar, Threatened with a Gun in Domestic Dispute
Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a domestic disturbance turned violent this afternoon. West Central Illinois Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:11PM from a residence in the 600 block of North Clay Avenue. The male caller on the line told dispatch that a female he had an active order of protection against struck his car multiple times and left southbound from the residence in a blue Dodge Journey. The male complainant also advised that one of the female’s family members traveling with her had struck him with a crowbar during an altercation at his residence.
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Why can’t Quincy do for its police officers what Pekin did for its police officers?
An article recently published by the Peoria Journal-Star describes the City of Pekin removing its residency requirement for its police union, fire union and chauffeurs/helpers union. The Pekin City Manager is quoted in the article as saying, “We believe that in order to remain competitive and ensure that we are...
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Dec. 13-21, 2022
A boy was born to Caleb Washburn and Alexis Jones of Quincy at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 13. A girl was born to Wyatt Baker and Sabrina Garza of Milton at 8:35 a.m. Dec. 20. A boy was born to Cynthia Rosebud of Quincy at 3:52 p.m. Dec. 20. A boy...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Charged with Class X Felony in North West Street Shooting
A Jacksonville man remains held on charges related to a weekend shooting. 34-year-old Antonio K. King of Jacksonville was charged in Morgan County Court Monday with Class X felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, and Class 3 felony possession and use of a weapon by a convicted felon.
muddyrivernews.com
Two men face felony retail theft charges at shoe store in Quincy Town Center
QUINCY — A Quincy man and a Fowler man were arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with felony retail theft. Officers with the Quincy Police Department were dispatched to Famous Footwear in the Quincy Town Center at approximately 12:08 p.m. for the report of a retail theft in progress. Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspects had fled the store on foot.
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
muddyrivernews.com
Fishing for Freedom gets $25,000 state grant
Springfield, IL – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) announced the first quarter of FY23 Veterans’ Grant Recipients of nearly $350,000 awarded to organizations that provide vital services to veterans including homelessness, and post-traumatic stress treatment, health insurance costs, long-term care, disability benefits, and employment and employment training. The grant is funded by the Winter Winnings Illinois Lottery ticket.
muddyrivernews.com
Swink retires from The Men’s Group, which will be discontinued
QUINCY — Hollis (Steve) Swink retired from The Men’s Group on Dec. 18. He has provided partner abuse and domestic violence intervention services for men since 2003. As a result of his retirement, The Men’s Group is being discontinued. At its fullest, Men’s Groups were located in Springfield, Beardstown, Jacksonville, Pittsfield, Hannibal and its home base in Quincy.
muddyrivernews.com
Griggsville woman arrested during traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 14 on Washington Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Jordan A. Clendenny, 27, of Griggsville was arrested for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five (5) grams.
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle 5 blazes in 2 days
Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduates 17 students in December
QUINCY — The following students graduated in December from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences:. Julia Lauren Cieslewicz and Michaela Llewellyn, Quincy. Alyssa Jane Heavner, Pittsfield. Alexis Dawn Damon, Pleasant Hill and. Brittany Nicole Fowler, Springfield. Bachelor of Science in Nursing:. Becca Renee Martin, Nasiha Wehrheim and...
Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart
A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
muddyrivernews.com
Riedel Foundation awards $33,455 grant to feed Hannibal senior citizens in need
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation recently awarded a grant of $33,455 to the Hannibal Nutrition Center to supplement rising food costs for the Meals on Wheels and in-house meal program for senior citizens. In a press release, HNC executive director Margee Tucker said, “A significant number of seniors...
wlds.com
JFD Responds to Vehicle Fire Thursday
Jacksonville Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 4:18 pm Thursday. According to an incident report, the vehicle’s driver said they parked the Hyundai sedan after running an errand. She said she noticed a burning smell but didn’t think anything of it as the car had leaked oil onto the exhaust in the past. She says about an hour later someone came in and told her that her car was on fire.
muddyrivernews.com
Newly FDA approved device to treat urinary, bowel dysfunction now available in Quincy
QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group urologist Matthew Knudson recently announced the addition of Axonics therapy — a long-lasting and clinically proven solution that provides symptom relief for patients suffering with overactive bladder, bowel incontinence and urinary retention. Knudson will be the host a virtual community health talk titled...
khqa.com
John Wood Mansion candlelight tour canceled
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Christmas Candlelight Tours of the Governor John Wood Mansion at 425 South 12th in Quincy have been canceled for Friday night. Officials say the cancellation is due to inclement weather conditions. The Candlelight Tours scheduled on Monday, December 26th will still be available. Call...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Area Funders Collaborative graduates first cohort of Nonprofit Excellence Initiative
QUINCY — The Quincy Area Funders Collaborative has graduated the first cohort of the Nonprofit. Excellence Initiative. Five participating nonprofit organizations in Adams County — Bella Ease, Cheerful Home, Horizons Social Services, Quincy Community Theatre and the Quincy Family YMCA — have completed a two-year pilot program focusing on leadership development and strategic planning to help increase the capacity of their organizations.
muddyrivernews.com
MRN Top 10’s for 2022: Daily Muddy
Ashley and Brittany will have more field trips in 2023. Now through the end of the year, we will list a variety of “Top 10’s for 2022”. These are determined by you, the reader, based on the pageviews for each story/video/column. Don’t blame us if your item...
