Greenville police investigating after woman shot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a woman was injured in a shots fired incident that happened Monday morning. Police responded to the 500 block of Darden Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving calls that indicated multiple shots were fired. Officers found a woman located in a parked vehicle near […]
Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child
CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
cbs17
2 NC men break into home, stolen van found in Wayne County: sheriff
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange. Deputies responded to a call Christmas Eve about larceny at a home on Alphonso Waters Road...
WITN
One injured in Greenville after overnight shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after finding a gunshot victim in a car overnight. Greenville police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Darden Drive. Calls to 911 said that there were multiple shots fired. Officers said they ended...
Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro
Anyone interested in making a contribution is asked to donate to the attorney's favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston police identify man in suspicious Christmas Day death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided the identity of a man whose death on Christmas Day is believed to be suspicious. Officials said that Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston, was found dead around 4:15 p.m. at a home at 2205 Riley Road. WITN spoke with the man’s roommate, Kenneth...
Kinston police investigating suspicious death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Christmas. Police responded to the 2200 block of Riley Road at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a person who was dead. Officers found a 59-year-old man, who was not named, who was dead. Officials say the cause […]
WLWT 5
Police: Deputy shot, suspect and woman injured in southeast Indiana
BROOKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ind. — A sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot overnight Friday in Franklin County, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. It all started shortly after midnight when the Franklin County Sheriff's Department got a call from someone saying a man was walking along a rural state road holding a small child.
WITN
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
wcti12.com
Police looking for person of interest in Winterville shooting
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Winterville police are looking for a person of interest from a shooting that happened Dec. 10, 2022. They said it occurred near the intersection of Jessica Drive and Kinsey Loop around 7 p.m. Law enforcement said the person attacked the victim from behind and that...
Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
WITN
Have you seen this person?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
NC drag show for New Year’s Eve canceled due to ’emboldened hatred’
"With the emboldened hatred that has been shown towards the venue and the LGBTQ+ community, we canceled for the safety of all," said ENC Pride in a Facebook post.
countynewsonline.org
Amber Marie Johnson
January 2, 1986 ~ December 13, 2022 (age 36) Amber Marie Johnson, age 36, of Pitsburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home. She was born January 2, 1986 in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Caulley. She is survived by her...
4 dead after three-vehicle crash on I-75 SB
SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE: 7:00 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post is investigating a three-vehicle quadruple fatal crash that occurred on southbound I-75 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash occurred on southbound I-75 near mile post 97 in Franklin Township, according to a media release from...
Police investigating shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield Thursday. Springfield police dispatch confirmed police and medics were on scene of a shooting near the 1800 block of Lincoln Park Circle. The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable...
Kinston man arrested, charged with indecent liberties with child after assault
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a minor. Raheem McClean, 26, of Kinston, was arrested on Thursday by members of the Kinston Police Department. The arrest came after a report of an assault near the 800 block of East Street. Officers met with the suspects, […]
readthereporter.com
HELP FIND DONALD MILLER
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
cbs17
Man arrested after walking away from Rocky Mount murder scene, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday night after police found him walking away from a murder scene. On Thursday night at 10:30 p.m., police officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street in reference to a shooting with injury. After arriving,...
