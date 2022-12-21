ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

WNCT

Greenville police investigating after woman shot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a woman was injured in a shots fired incident that happened Monday morning. Police responded to the 500 block of Darden Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving calls that indicated multiple shots were fired. Officers found a woman located in a parked vehicle near […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child

CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WITN

One injured in Greenville after overnight shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after finding a gunshot victim in a car overnight. Greenville police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Darden Drive. Calls to 911 said that there were multiple shots fired. Officers said they ended...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston police investigating suspicious death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Christmas. Police responded to the 2200 block of Riley Road at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a person who was dead. Officers found a 59-year-old man, who was not named, who was dead. Officials say the cause […]
KINSTON, NC
WLWT 5

Police: Deputy shot, suspect and woman injured in southeast Indiana

BROOKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ind. — A sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot overnight Friday in Franklin County, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. It all started shortly after midnight when the Franklin County Sheriff's Department got a call from someone saying a man was walking along a rural state road holding a small child.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
wcti12.com

Police looking for person of interest in Winterville shooting

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Winterville police are looking for a person of interest from a shooting that happened Dec. 10, 2022. They said it occurred near the intersection of Jessica Drive and Kinsey Loop around 7 p.m. Law enforcement said the person attacked the victim from behind and that...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WTHR

Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
ANDERSON, IN
WITN

Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Have you seen this person?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
countynewsonline.org

Amber Marie Johnson

January 2, 1986 ~ December 13, 2022 (age 36) Amber Marie Johnson, age 36, of Pitsburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home. She was born January 2, 1986 in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Caulley. She is survived by her...
PITSBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

4 dead after three-vehicle crash on I-75 SB

SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE: 7:00 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post is investigating a three-vehicle quadruple fatal crash that occurred on southbound I-75 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash occurred on southbound I-75 near mile post 97 in Franklin Township, according to a media release from...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield Thursday. Springfield police dispatch confirmed police and medics were on scene of a shooting near the 1800 block of Lincoln Park Circle. The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable...
DAYTON, OH
readthereporter.com

HELP FIND DONALD MILLER

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
AVON, IN

