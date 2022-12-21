ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

countynewsonline.org

Darke County on Level 1

Darke County is now on Level 1. Effective 6:00PM Sunday December 25, 2022. Darke County will be on a level 1 Snow Advisory. Darke County roads are hazardous. Caution should be used if travel is necessary.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’

FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
FRANKLIN, OH
WKRC

Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
FRANKLIN, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Christmas Day pipe burst at library leads to widespread damage

Facility closed until further notice as clean up continues. An army of volunteers, professionals and first responders who quickly assembled on Christmas Day have helped the Logan County Libraries wade through a stressful situation and move into recovery, after frozen pipes caused a sprinkler to burst above the computer lab, leading to 2 to 3 inches of flooding throughout the entire facility.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering believes ‘everybody is family’

Fourth-generation Childers family members work at Clark County restaurant. From the mouth-watering Broaster chicken to the legendary coleslaw, Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering doesn’t disappoint. But it’s more than food that has kept customers coming back for more than half a century. “Everybody is family to us here,” manager...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff issues modified Level 3 – Mercer County Sheriff as well

In the next hour or so Darke County Highway Department Road Crews will be taking a much needed break and there will be no plows on the county roads until early next morning unless an emergency exists. ODOT will maintain crews on the State Routes throughout the night. As of this post, quite a few roads are passable with several having isolated spots of heavy drifts. Some county and township roads are impassable due to significant drifts.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Storm affects residential pipes in Lima

LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton crews respond to fire on North Euclid Avenue

DAYTON — Dayton crews worked to extinguish a fire on North Euclid Avenue Sunday. Crews were called to reports of heavy fire showing from a building in the 800 block of North Euclid Ave around 1:40 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they reported fire showing from the...
DAYTON, OH
wfft.com

Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel

VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

