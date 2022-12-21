Read full article on original website
Do you know how to keep your pets safe in dangerously cold weather?
Humane Society of Greater Dayton offered tips for pet owners to keep their animals safe and sound during the sub-zero temperatures expected for the weekend. It is recommended that pet owners keep pets indoors as much as possible to protect them from the winter elements and to avoid hypothermia. Owners...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County on Level 1
Darke County is now on Level 1. Effective 6:00PM Sunday December 25, 2022. Darke County will be on a level 1 Snow Advisory. Darke County roads are hazardous. Caution should be used if travel is necessary.
Beavercreek family spent first Christmas in their home two years after it was destroyed in a fire
BEAVERCREEK — Two years ago, a house fire forced a Beavercreek family out of their home on the morning of Christmas. Today, that family was able to return back to their home just in time for their favorite holiday tradition, to turn their home into a Christmas show for residents to enjoy.
Kings Island WinterFest closed after ‘extensive water line damage’ caused by extreme cold
MASON — Kings Island’s WinterFest will be closed Monday evening, park officials announced. The amusement park will be closed due to “extensive water line damage caused by extreme cold temperatures at multiple locations throughout the park,” a Kings Island spokesperson said. The park is anticipated to...
‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’
FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
WKRC
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff: All Darke County now on Level 2 Snow Advisory – Mercer cancelled Level 3
Effective 9:00am Saturday December 24, 2022 All of Darke County will be on a level 2 Snow Advisory. The Level 3 Snow Emergency has been cancelled. Mercer County Sheriff also cancelled level 3.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Christmas Day pipe burst at library leads to widespread damage
Facility closed until further notice as clean up continues. An army of volunteers, professionals and first responders who quickly assembled on Christmas Day have helped the Logan County Libraries wade through a stressful situation and move into recovery, after frozen pipes caused a sprinkler to burst above the computer lab, leading to 2 to 3 inches of flooding throughout the entire facility.
Crews spend hours in frigid conditions to extinguish fire at Sidney business
SIDNEY — Sidney firefighters spent hours Sunday working to extinguish a fire at a business in Sidney. Crews were called to reports of a fire at a food manufacturing business in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive around 8:45 a.m., according to fire officials. When crews arrived on the...
4 dead after crash in Shelby Co. on Christmas Eve
OSHP reported that a tractor-trailer combination driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south.
dayton.com
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering believes ‘everybody is family’
Fourth-generation Childers family members work at Clark County restaurant. From the mouth-watering Broaster chicken to the legendary coleslaw, Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering doesn’t disappoint. But it’s more than food that has kept customers coming back for more than half a century. “Everybody is family to us here,” manager...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
‘Fully involved’ house fire in Clark Co. requires full evacuation
SPRINGFIELD — Multiple crews responded to a residential fire Sunday overnight. Pike Township and German Township in Clark County were called to the 5000 block of Hominy Ridge Road at around 1:10 a.m. after calls of a “fully involved” house fire, Clark County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff issues modified Level 3 – Mercer County Sheriff as well
In the next hour or so Darke County Highway Department Road Crews will be taking a much needed break and there will be no plows on the county roads until early next morning unless an emergency exists. ODOT will maintain crews on the State Routes throughout the night. As of this post, quite a few roads are passable with several having isolated spots of heavy drifts. Some county and township roads are impassable due to significant drifts.
‘Fire showing;’ Crews fight visible flames at Montgomery Co. home
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Harrison Township Fire responded to a house fire Saturday overnight. Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of West Hillcrest Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. after reports of a structure fire in a single-story home, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch stated. Crews at the scene reported visible...
Lima News
Storm affects residential pipes in Lima
LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
Dayton crews respond to fire on North Euclid Avenue
DAYTON — Dayton crews worked to extinguish a fire on North Euclid Avenue Sunday. Crews were called to reports of heavy fire showing from a building in the 800 block of North Euclid Ave around 1:40 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they reported fire showing from the...
Fox 19
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they were assaulted by an inmate on Christmas Day, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. “There was an inmate-on-staff assault yesterday at the Lebanon Correctional Institution which...
wfft.com
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
