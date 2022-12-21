HONORED GUEST — Santa Claus, the man of the hour, was festive and fun leading yule activities. Staff photos by Enola Gay Mathews

Seniors enjoy holiday party Image Enola Gay Mathews Community Liaison Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:39 Body

Fun, food and friends make a great Christmas party, and that's what they had on Friday at the Sulphur Springs Seniors Center. Dawna Pryor, Coordinator, had lined up door prizes, a spread of homemade desserts plus sing-along entertainment by Tim Pryor, and Charades which everyone loved. There was even a visit from Santa Claus.

If you are a senior adult who would enjoy interesting conversation, laughter and companionship with others, get involved with the activities going on each week at the local Seniors Center, 150 MLK Drive in Sulphur Springs. or phone 903-885-1661. Meal-a-Day meals are prepared and served in-house, and can be delivered to homebound seniors. Hours are 8-4 Mon-Fri., closed on weekends.