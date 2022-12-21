Cumby Christmas activities
- FESTIVE SINGERS — Cumby elementary school students were dressed to impress with their version of 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' during their performance Dec. 15.
- FIRST PLACE — Cumby High School varsity cheerleaders claimed the $100 for first place on the angelic float.
SECOND PLACE This decorated truck from Northeast Texas Power, Ltd. was a winner in the recent Cumby parade held in the City Park area. A special program was presented by students to kickoff the Christmas season.
