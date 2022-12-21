Cumby Christmas activities

Drives underway for Christmas season Image Special Submissions Sat, 12/17/2022 - 06:20 Body Underway for the Christmas season at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center is the Dierksen Sock Drive. You can also drop them off at Dierksen Hospice in Sulphur Springs at 1304 Church St. The drive will be held all month. RPM Drive RPM Staff Professionals will host its second annual Stocking for Seniors.Donation items include, but are not limited to: chapstick, books, socks, denture cleaner, hand lotion, etc. For more information contact RPM at 903-4391022 or drop off donations at 401 Church St. Suite B, Sulphur Springs.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO