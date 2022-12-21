Meal-A-Day, Senior activities
Meal-A-Day, Senior activities Image Meal-a-day Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:39 Body
Wednesday
Chicken nuggets with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll
Thursday
Beef spaghetti, okra and tomatoes, garlic toast
Friday
Chicken and dressing casserole, broccoli, corn
Activities Wednesday
Bingo at 9:30 a.m. Sherry Moore from Christus is calling; EUCHRE at 11 a.m.; Teach Talk at 1 p.m.
Thursday
Fit and strong at 9:30 a.m.; LCR, (Just for fun)10:45 a.m.; Arts and crafts,with Angie from Hospice Plus at noon; Bunco at 1 p.m.
Friday
Senior Citizen Center is closed.
The Senior Center is looking for volunteer drivers and cooks, call 903885-1661.
Comments / 0