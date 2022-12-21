Meal-A-Day, Senior activities Image Meal-a-day Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:39 Body

Wednesday

Chicken nuggets with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll

Thursday

Beef spaghetti, okra and tomatoes, garlic toast

Friday

Chicken and dressing casserole, broccoli, corn

Activities Wednesday

Bingo at 9:30 a.m. Sherry Moore from Christus is calling; EUCHRE at 11 a.m.; Teach Talk at 1 p.m.

Thursday

Fit and strong at 9:30 a.m.; LCR, (Just for fun)10:45 a.m.; Arts and crafts,with Angie from Hospice Plus at noon; Bunco at 1 p.m.

Friday

Senior Citizen Center is closed.

The Senior Center is looking for volunteer drivers and cooks, call 903885-1661.