Hopkins County, TX

Food Bank contributes to Hopkins County programs

By Special To The News-telegram
 5 days ago
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and its diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners will hold public food distributions this week to help families in North Texas who might be struggling to make ends meet due to inflation.

Mobile Pantry participants do not have to register to pick up food. The food is distributed on a first come first served basis. All Fresh Route distributions are walk ups and will only provide fresh produce.

In addition to the food distributions, neighbors seeking food assistance can get access to food in several ways.

They can visit https:// ntfb.org/our-programs/ get-food-assistance/find-afood-pantry/ to find a food pantry nearby that provides food and often other services. Neighbors can also contact the North Texas Food Bank to learn more about Senior Programs and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Senior Programs

The North Texas Food Bank directly partners with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to distribute a senior food box program called CSFP (Commodity Supplemental Food Program), locally known as PAN (People and Nutrition). If eligible, a participant can receive a pre-packaged box of non-perishables once a month provided by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) at one of the multiple distribution sites.

Each month, those who are 60 years and above can receive an estimated 35 lbs of USDA commodities in Dallas, Collin, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman, Fannin, Delta, Hopkins, Lamar, Grayson, Rockwall, and Navarro counties. For more information on Senior Programs, visit https:// ntfb.org/our-programs/senior- programs/.

