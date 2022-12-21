Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
News to know:City of Folsom holiday closures
The City of Folsom has announced holiday closures for both Christmas and New Years for various city managed facilities and services. The City of Folsom administrative offices will be closed from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26; and from Friday, December 30 through Monday, January 2 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. For urgent city issues, call 916-461-6400. Call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies.
goldcountrymedia.com
Beverly McGuire 10/13/1937-12/12/2022
Our Beloved Beverly Diane McGuire passed away peacefully in Auburn, CA, on December 12, 2022 (Our Lady of Guadalupe's Feast), after a dignified, decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s. Bev was born on October 13, 1937, in Oakland, CA, to George and Hilda Taggart. As a child, she learned the art...
Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1. Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Christmas lights are so welcoming
As I take an hour or so walk nightly every December, year after year, the Christmas lights just make my time outside even better. Even if the temperatures are in the 40s or below and I need to add extra layers of clothes from head to toe, I still want to be outside.
Elk Grove Citizen
Former EG mayor protests replacement of traditional dance
For nearly two decades, fathers were invited to take their daughters to a semi-formal party called, the Father-Daughter Dance, which was held at either the Laguna Town Hall or the Valley Oak Ballroom in Elk Grove. Attendees were treated to a catered dinner, professional portraits, and DJ dance music. For...
luxury-houses.net
Majestic Mediterranean Styled Estate in Shingle Springs, California with Sweeping Views of The Sierra and Mount Diablo is Asking for $5.2 Million
100 Shultz Vineyard Road Home in Shingle Springs, California for Sale. 100 Shultz Vineyard Road, Shingle Springs, California is an architectural masterpiece overlooks a gorgeous working vineyard including state of the art appliances, high-end fixtures and finishes, custom iron works, and hand carved marble fireplaces and soaking tub. This Home in Shingle Springs offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 100 Shultz Vineyard Road, please contact Patricia Seide (Phone: 916-712-1617) & Michael Buchner (Phone: 916-850-9554) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
goldcountrymedia.com
Barbara (Bobbie) Cairns
Barbara (Bobbie) Cairns passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the age of 92 years. Bobbie was a joyful and happy woman who always put her family first. She was well liked by all who met her and she had an abundance of wonderful friendships. Bobbie was also a devoted wife to her late husband Donald Cairns, for 59 years. She graduated from Washington High School in Los Angeles. Bobbie and her family lived in Meadow Vista for nearly 50 years where they raised sheep and horses for show in participation with the 4-H Youth Organization. Bobbie served as a paramedic for the Meadow Vista Volunteer Rescue Squad and worked for the Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. In her youth, Bobbie was an avid figure skater and a member of the Los Angeles Figure Skating Club in Paramount, California. She also enjoyed playing tennis, and competed in several tournaments with her husband and friends as a doubles player. Her other passions included bird watching, enjoying the beaches of Maui, sewing, cooking and gardening.
KCRA.com
Northern California holiday forecast: Atmospheric river to pass through next week
There are some changes coming in our weather pattern in Northern California that will help to mix things up over the coming week. Here's what to know about the forecast for the Sacramento area and the Sierra and how to check real-time traffic conditions with the travel rush in full effect.
goldcountrymedia.com
6 displaced in Folsom structure fire Friday night
Firefighters from the Folsom and El Dorado Hills Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at a residential duplex located on Montrose Drive in Folsom Friday night. Following a 911 call reporting flames and smoke coming from a garage, a total of four engine companies, two truck companies, one paramedic ambulance, and two chief officers were dispatched to the scene. While units were enroute, Folsom Police officers on scene confirmed that there was a working fire.
Best neighborhoods in the Sacramento area for Christmas lights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Forum on Reddit shared some of the well-known locations for neighborhood Christmas lights in the Sacramento area. Here are some of the best places to look at Christmas lights in the area: The city of Folsom also shared the winner of their holiday lights contest with Ledgemont Court and […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
Dozens offer temporary homes for dogs as Front Street Shelter shelter runs out of room
SACRAMENTO — Felicia Huddleston just picked up her guest of honor for the holidays, a fluffy German shepherd mix with ears flopped to one side."I grew up with a German shepherd-lab, so this dog is almost identical coincidentally, so it's a perfect match," said Huddleston.She was one of the dozens lining up at Front Street Animal Shelter offering a temporary home so the dogs don't spend the holidays alone in a cage. The shelter has been overwhelmed with so many dogs coming in that they started putting two in one kennel. "We have had so many dogs coming in...
Dense fog expected to affect the valley through the weekend
(KTXL) — There is a Dense Fog Advisory from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys. The fog is expected to affect part of the Delta and lower foothills as well. According to the National Weather Service, visibility in widespread areas will be about a quarter […]
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
KCRA.com
Video: Large fire tears through Victorian-style home near Fremont Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating a fire at a Victorian-style residential home on 15th and Q streets, near Fremont Park. Dozens of firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Q Street Thursday night. "Crews arrived and found heavy fire from the attic,"...
The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
Victorian home in downtown Sacramento catches fire
SACRAMENTO — Crews were working to put out a fire at a Victorian home in downtown Sacramento Thursday night.The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire, which sparked shortly after 8:35 p.m., was burning in the area of 15th and Q streets.Multiple units were called to the scene to put out the fire, which was occurring in the attic of the home.While crews work the fire, Q Street will be closed between 15th and 16th streets, while 16th Street will be closed at R Street.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.A spokesperson for the fire department said no one currently lives in the home as it appears it's under construction or being renovated.
Sacramento, Northern California rain expected after Christmas weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A wet pattern bringing rain is expected across Northern California after the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain, mountain snow and winds throughout Northern California. The first chances of rain are expected later in the […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville parks named at City Council meeting
Three Roseville parks were named and one park was renamed at Wednesday’s Roseville City Council meeting. The Roseville Sports Complex, located at Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard was renamed to the Mahany Fitness Center at the meeting. "From a marketing standpoint, this new name better aligns with...
These stores and restaurants will be open in Sacramento over the Christmas weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas getting closer, people are likely hitting the stores to finish up their shopping before the holiday weekend. But in case there are some last-minute things that need buying, here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Hours at some locations may vary, […]
