Barbara (Bobbie) Cairns passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the age of 92 years. Bobbie was a joyful and happy woman who always put her family first. She was well liked by all who met her and she had an abundance of wonderful friendships. Bobbie was also a devoted wife to her late husband Donald Cairns, for 59 years. She graduated from Washington High School in Los Angeles. Bobbie and her family lived in Meadow Vista for nearly 50 years where they raised sheep and horses for show in participation with the 4-H Youth Organization. Bobbie served as a paramedic for the Meadow Vista Volunteer Rescue Squad and worked for the Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. In her youth, Bobbie was an avid figure skater and a member of the Los Angeles Figure Skating Club in Paramount, California. She also enjoyed playing tennis, and competed in several tournaments with her husband and friends as a doubles player. Her other passions included bird watching, enjoying the beaches of Maui, sewing, cooking and gardening.

MEADOW VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO