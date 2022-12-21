Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Honey-Beer Braised Ribs
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Honey-Beer Braised Ribs. -Combine the brown sugar, pepper, and salt; rub over ribs. -Place ribs bone side down on a rack in a large shallow roasting pan. Drizzle with honey. -Combine beer and vinegar; pour around ribs. Spoon some of the beer mixture over...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Pretzel Salad – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 2 cups crushed pretzels (about 8 ounces) 2 packages (16 ounces each) of frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed. Optional: Additional whipped topping and pretzels. Directions. -In a bowl, combine the pretzels, butter,...
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Closing at 1:00 p.m Today; Daily Specials Offered Next Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is closing at 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. Saturday, December 24 – CLOSING at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 25 – CLOSED – Merry Christmas!. Monday, December 26 – Hamburger Steak or Chili...
Punxsy Pizza’s Free Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents!
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!. This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For...
Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
Meals on Wheels driver delivers more than meals
CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inside the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Curwensville office, you’ll find workers preparing hundreds of fresh meals for the agency’s Meals on Wheels and More program. The meals are then loaded into vans every Monday through Friday. “Everyone gets a cold pack and everyone gets a […]
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chill Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas.Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 1:07 a.m....
Mama Randazzo’s
Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on Saturday, December...
Weather Minute for Thursday December 22, 2022
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.
Long haired rabbit named “Magic” seeks fur-ever home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society introduces us to a long-haired rabbit named “Magic.” He is litter-box trained and ready for his forever home. Magic would be perfect for a family with cats, dogs, and kids. He was given to the Central Pa Humane Society after his owner found out she was expecting and could no longer take care of him properly.
SEVERE WINTER WEATHER BRINGS MEDICAL CONCERNS
Indiana County over the next 3 days is expected to see some very strong winter weather. The county is under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service until noon today. Wet snow is expected between now and noon, with accumulations up to an inch of snow and up...
WINDY CONDITIONS CAUSING OUTAGES
The strong winter weather has caused some power outages in Indiana County this morning. As of 8:00, 449 Penelec customers are without power. Many of the outages are in the Young Township area, with 186 reported outages. White Township has 123 reported outages. Outages are also being reported in Armstrong, Black Lick and Burrell townships, along with Blairsville, Homer City and Salzburg boroughs. Power is expected to be restored by 10:30 this morning at the latest.
12-year-old ‘Grinch’ raising money for families in need
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A young girl in Curwensville is putting her own spin on the Christmas classic movie, The Grinch. 12-year-old Avah Dixon is better known around her community as The Grinch when she puts on the green suit during the holiday season. However, her Grinch costume doesn’t mean her heart is two […]
Santa Runs canceled, businesses closed as extreme cold, high winds move into Centre County
A wind chill warning is in effect through Saturday evening with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero possible.
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
Updates on Closures & Restrictions in Jefferson, Clarion Counties
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is...
School & Community Closings for Friday, December 23, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled. Clarion-Limestone Area School District. Keystone School District. North Clarion County...
Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough
UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
