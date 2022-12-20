Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
Boston Globe
Take a look back at the restaurants we lost in 2022
This year was marked by closures for many local spots. While it may seem that 2022 brought a loosening of restrictions around the pandemic and a new sense of freedom, for many restaurants, this has not been an easy year. Although we saw changes such as the lifting of the indoor mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates for businesses, the Boston Globe reported that eateries struggled with high food and labor costs. During 2022, we continued to see local restaurants having to shut down.
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Begins Negotiations to Manage Norton Point Beach
The Dukes County Commission will move forward with Edgartown’s bid to take over management of Norton Point Beach, after the Trustees of Reservations announced last week that it would not renew its contract to manage the approximately two-mile shorefront connecting Edgartown and Chappaquiddick. At Wednesday’s meeting, Islands Director for...
vineyardgazette.com
Linking Arrowhead Farm and Christiantown Woods
The West Tisbury advisory board to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank voted unanimously this week to approve a draft management plan for the Arrowhead Farm and Christiantown woods properties. The plan, which includes bringing together the properties’ trail systems, was met with resounding approval from members of the board and the public.
vineyardgazette.com
Chappy Residents Push Back on Over-Sand Vehicle Permits
Cape Pogue residents sounded off last week on over-sand vehicle usage at Chappaquiddick beaches owned and managed by The Trustees of Reservations, as the organization attempts to renew its permits with the town of Edgartown. On Friday, the organization announced that it would relinquish control of Norton Point Beach, after...
vineyardgazette.com
SSA Port Towns Seek to Triple Embarkation Fees
Oak Bluffs and Tisbury will ask the state legislature to triple their towns’ embarkation fees, joining forces in a pitch to increase money collected on ferry tickets. At joint meetings of the towns’ select boards and finance committees on Wednesday, both town governments voted unanimously to ask the state legislature to increase embarkation fees to $1.50 from its current rate of 50 cents.
frmedia.org
Fall River Holiday Trash Collection Schedule
Here is the schedule of trash collection for the next two weeks in Fall River. (FALL RIVER, MA- December 22nd, 2022)- Mayor Paul E. Coogan’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Maintenance, would like to issue a number of reminders related to trash collection over the holiday season.
New Bedford State Pier Development Proposal Selected
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's State Pier could soon see a seafood offloading and auction facility along with restaurants and retail, under a development agreement announced Thursday. State Pier manager MassDevelopment has provisionally selected Taber's Wharf Partners — a group of local companies including BASE seafood auctioneers, Raw Seafoods...
vineyardgazette.com
Island Grown Initiative Purchases Kitchen Porch Catering
Island Grown Initiative finally has a kitchen of its own. The nonprofit announced this week that it has purchased the Kitchen Porch catering business in Edgartown from chef and educator Jan Buhrman, a longtime supporter who helped found the group in 2004. The acquisition, finalized Dec. 12, includes a fully-equipped...
When It Comes to Grocery Shopping, This Has to Be a Top Tier Pet Peeve
Just once in my life, I'd love to just go grocery shopping without surrounding myself with the idiocracy of other shoppers. Whether you're working out at the gym, driving on the highway, or lounging on the beach, there should always be a common practice of etiquette behavior. This also applies to grocery stores.
Fairhaven Restaurant ‘Hires’ a Robot to Create a Better Dining Experience
What is Wall-E? Named after Disney’s beloved character Wall-E by the staff at Traveler's, the server/host assist unit stands just under 3.5 feet tall and was developed by a tech company called Bear Robotics. Wall-E is equipped with laser imaging, detection, and ranging to allow the robot to move...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River announces Trash Amnesty Week, Tree Collection, and Holiday Trash Collection Schedule
(FALL RIVER, MA- December 22nd, 2022)- Mayor Paul E. Coogan’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Maintenance, has issued a number of reminders related to trash collection over the holiday season. Holiday Collection Schedule. Residents are reminded that the weeks following Christmas Day and New Year’s Day...
WCVB
White Christmas for Cape Cod & Islands thanks to ocean-effect snow
BOSTON — The Massachusetts islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, as well as many Cape Cod communities, will have several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. A band of ocean-effect snow made its way from Long Island Sound early Saturday morning and that snow...
vineyardgazette.com
Hark! Carolers From Federated Church Serenade Edgartown
Caroling, caroling through the town . . . Christmas bells are ringing. Congregants from the Federated Church brought Christmas spirit to the streets of Edgartown, lifting their voices to appreciative Islanders.
vineyardgazette.com
Thanks for the Blankets
Back in the late spring, Rev. Chip Seadale, the rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown, called a meeting to brainstorm some ideas that would be useful to the Ukrainians in their time of need. As ideas were being bounced around the table, I thought about all those...
WCVB
Norton Town Common's gazebo blown down by storm
NORTON, Mass. — The gazebo on Norton's Town Common collapsed early Friday as the storm brought downpours and powerful winds to Massachusetts. While the roof and floor of the gazebo remained intact, the wooden structure in between was crushed. No injuries were reported. Norton police also reported downed trees...
vineyardgazette.com
Holiday Religious Services Around the Island
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints: Live Nativity, act one at 4:30 p.m. and act two at 5:30 p.m., Merchants Court (Black Dog Cafe parking lot), Vineyard Haven, 774-563-0460. Faith Community Church: Christmas Service, 6 p.m., 316 Meetinghouse Way, Edgartown. Saturday, Dec. 24. Aquinnah Community Baptist Church: Christmas...
vineyardgazette.com
Surprise Winter Wonderland Blankets the Vineyard
Vineyarders woke up to a surprise winter wonderland Saturday morning, as more than six inches of snow blanketed the Island just in time for Christmas. The National Weather Service station in Norton reported approximately 6.5 inches of snowfall in Edgartown as of 10:00 a.m., according to meteorologist Bill Leatham — the most the Vineyard has received on Christmas Eve going back to 1946.
Firefighters battle strong winds, flooding to halt Duxbury blaze
DUXBURY, Ma — Duxbury firefighters had to battle strong winds and flooding to stop a large garage fire before it got out of control Thursday afternoon. The Duxbury Fire Department shared video of fire crews battling the billowing three-alarm garage fire at Pine Point Place. Despite the strong winds...
WCVB
Flooding outside art gallery in Woods Hole
FALMOUTH, Mass. — "It's the highest I've ever seen," he said. "And I've been working in Woods Hole almost 28 years."
3 people seriously injured in head-on crash in Plymouth
Three people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Plymouth on Friday, authorities said. Police and firefighters responded to the crash on South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving injuries and an airbag being deployed, according to a statement from Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley.
