thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment

The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
EUGENE, OR
thecomeback.com

Ryan Day issues clear statement on recruit tampering

Early National Signing Day came and went, and the Ohio State Buckeyes were once again winners. The Buckeyes netted a top-five consensus rated class. That’s good news for any program, but Ohio State could have climbed higher if they hadn’t lost numerous blue-chip recruits to everybody from Alabama to Oregon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
Popculture

Basketball Coach Engaged to Partner After Romantic On-Court Proposal

A college basketball coach is getting married. Becky Burke, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of Buffalo, revealed on Monday night that she got engaged to her partner Savannah Lesesne. During practice on Monday, Burke popped the question to Lesesne, and members of the team as well as the coaching staff surrounded them at center court at Alumni Arena.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

2024 5-star DL David Stone announces top schools

Oklahoma City (Okla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive lineman David Stone currently holds more than 30 offers. He is ready to start trimming that list. On Friday, Stone announced his top 10 schools. They are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Michigan State, Miami, Tennessee and Florida. “I feel like...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bowl Game's Brutal Forecast

Those headed to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl tonight are in for a rude awakening. While the game is taking place in Texas, the weather forecast looks more like something Minnesota would produce. Two hours before kickoff, temperatures are already in the teens with a wind chill in the negatives - yes, the negatives.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Pac-12 program names former Wisconsin assistant as new defensive coordinator

Bobby April, a former Wisconsin linebacker coach, is expected to be the new defensive coordinator for Stanford. April was interviewed for Michigan’s defensive coordinator position during the off season and end up as one of the potential finalists. April has developed NFL level players like Andrew Van Ginkel who...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

No. 9 Overall Recruit David Hicks Announces Commitment

2023 five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been mulling offers from all corners of the country for the past few years. But this week he finally made a decision. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Hicks has committed to and officially signed with Texas A&M. The signing makes Hicks the second five-star prospect in the Aggies' 2023 recruiting class along with star running back Rueben Owens.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin target, 4-star QB out of Texas, sets Christmas Eve commitment

Wisconsin target Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star QB out of Texas, has set Christmas Eve as his commitment date. Mettauer has been a Wisconsin target for a while now, first being offered by former coach Paul Chryst. Mettauer announced earlier in December that he was re-offered by the new Wisconsin coaching staff under Luke Fickell.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

ESPN Suggests 1 NFL Coach Could "Walk Away" After 2022 Season

After Sean Payton left the Saints last year, one pair of analysts believe that another head coach could leave on his own volition after this year. In a feature for ESPN, insiders Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss suggested that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury could step down after this season. The two suggested that the last few seasons have "taken its toll" on Kingsbury to the point where some close to him are wondering if he might leave of his own volition.

