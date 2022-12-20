Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment
The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
thecomeback.com
Ryan Day issues clear statement on recruit tampering
Early National Signing Day came and went, and the Ohio State Buckeyes were once again winners. The Buckeyes netted a top-five consensus rated class. That’s good news for any program, but Ohio State could have climbed higher if they hadn’t lost numerous blue-chip recruits to everybody from Alabama to Oregon.
ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
Father Of College Football Recruit Reveals Where His Son Was Conceived
On Wednesday, Tory Johnson Jr. committed to join the West Virginia Mountaineers as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Johnson Jr.'s family was understandably proud of him. His father, Tory Johnson Sr., had an additional reason to take pride in his son's accomplishment. Johnson Sr. suited up for the...
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
Popculture
Basketball Coach Engaged to Partner After Romantic On-Court Proposal
A college basketball coach is getting married. Becky Burke, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of Buffalo, revealed on Monday night that she got engaged to her partner Savannah Lesesne. During practice on Monday, Burke popped the question to Lesesne, and members of the team as well as the coaching staff surrounded them at center court at Alumni Arena.
Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
Look: Ohio State Football Star Calls Out Athletic Director
Ohio State has received a lot of criticism over the past week for not being prepared for the NIL era. Earlier this month, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith asked fans to donate money to close the NIL recruiting gap. "Recent guidance updates from the NCAA clarified how schools can...
2024 5-star DL David Stone announces top schools
Oklahoma City (Okla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive lineman David Stone currently holds more than 30 offers. He is ready to start trimming that list. On Friday, Stone announced his top 10 schools. They are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Michigan State, Miami, Tennessee and Florida. “I feel like...
Football World Reacts To Bowl Game's Brutal Forecast
Those headed to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl tonight are in for a rude awakening. While the game is taking place in Texas, the weather forecast looks more like something Minnesota would produce. Two hours before kickoff, temperatures are already in the teens with a wind chill in the negatives - yes, the negatives.
Former 5-Star Recruit Tony Grimes Announces Transfer Destination
Former five-star cornerback Tony Grimes has found a new home. Moments ago, he announced that he's transferring to Texas A&M. Grimes spent the past three seasons at North Carolina. He had 97 total tackles, 19 passes defended, one fumble recovery and an interception during that span. Unfortunately for Grimes, he...
saturdaytradition.com
Pac-12 program names former Wisconsin assistant as new defensive coordinator
Bobby April, a former Wisconsin linebacker coach, is expected to be the new defensive coordinator for Stanford. April was interviewed for Michigan’s defensive coordinator position during the off season and end up as one of the potential finalists. April has developed NFL level players like Andrew Van Ginkel who...
No. 9 Overall Recruit David Hicks Announces Commitment
2023 five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been mulling offers from all corners of the country for the past few years. But this week he finally made a decision. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Hicks has committed to and officially signed with Texas A&M. The signing makes Hicks the second five-star prospect in the Aggies' 2023 recruiting class along with star running back Rueben Owens.
Recent Duke basketball star makes surprising claim about recruitment
During the fall and winter of his junior year in high school (2019-20), Paolo Banchero took official visits to the Duke basketball program, UNC, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Gonzaga. His October 2019 weekend trip to Durham included attending the Blue Devils' annual Countdown to Craziness in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Countless recruits...
Veteran College Football Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
The transfer portal remains humming. One of the more unique quarterbacks in college football entered on Thursday. North Texas' Austin Aune, who turns 30 years old next September, is in the portal as a grad transfer, per The Athletic's Max Olson. Aune threw for 3,547 yards, 33 touchdowns and 15...
Sonny Dykes hopes TCU’s team speed can run past Michigan
Michigan football is still a few days away from arriving in Phoenix in preparation for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal. But TCU is getting a little bit of a head start. The Horned Frogs arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport on Christmas Eve a full two...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin target, 4-star QB out of Texas, sets Christmas Eve commitment
Wisconsin target Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star QB out of Texas, has set Christmas Eve as his commitment date. Mettauer has been a Wisconsin target for a while now, first being offered by former coach Paul Chryst. Mettauer announced earlier in December that he was re-offered by the new Wisconsin coaching staff under Luke Fickell.
ESPN Suggests 1 NFL Coach Could "Walk Away" After 2022 Season
After Sean Payton left the Saints last year, one pair of analysts believe that another head coach could leave on his own volition after this year. In a feature for ESPN, insiders Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss suggested that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury could step down after this season. The two suggested that the last few seasons have "taken its toll" on Kingsbury to the point where some close to him are wondering if he might leave of his own volition.
