After Sean Payton left the Saints last year, one pair of analysts believe that another head coach could leave on his own volition after this year. In a feature for ESPN, insiders Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss suggested that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury could step down after this season. The two suggested that the last few seasons have "taken its toll" on Kingsbury to the point where some close to him are wondering if he might leave of his own volition.

1 DAY AGO