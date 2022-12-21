Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Artic Storm Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
Related
Kevin Durant Reveals Message to Steph Curry After NBA Finals
Kevin Durant has nothing but love for Steph Curry and the Warriors
Knicks’ Quentin Grimes to face ex-mentor James Harden for first time
This won’t just be Quentin Grimes’ first Christmas Day game as a Knicks starter. It also will be his first chance to go head-to-head against James Harden, who helped him years ago while he was growing up in Houston. Harden, then with the Rockets, showed an interest in Grimes while he was in high school. Harden helped steer Grimes to the University of Houston after he transferred following his freshman year at Kansas. “He was one of the reasons I went to Houston,” Grimes recalled on Saturday after Knicks practice. In the spring of 2019, Grimes was getting evaluated for the NBA draft,...
dallasexpress.com
Mavericks Rebound to Beat the Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks avenged their Monday night loss to Minnesota, defeating the Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points, ten assists, and nine rebounds, one rebound shy of what would have been his seventh triple-double this season. Tim Hardaway...
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
Jets’ previously-prolific running game has collapsed during losing streak
When the Jets went on a four-game winning streak in October, they established their formula: Play good defense, run the ball and let the quarterback just manage the game and not turn the ball over. Two months later, they are now in a four-game losing streak. Though it is easy to point the finger at quarterback Zach Wilson, who has not played well in the past two losses he started, another troubling aspect of this losing streak is the lack of a running game. In their loss Thursday to the Jaguars, the Jets had just 66 yards rushing. Take away the 55...
dallasexpress.com
Oilers Drill Dallas 6-3
NHL point and goal leader Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers came to the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Wednesday night, and his team drilled three third-period goals for a 6-3 win over the Stars. Warren Foegele scored the would-be game-winner for Edmonton 12 minutes into the night’s final...
Comments / 0