ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Cowboys vs. Eagles | Week 16 Preview

Christmas Eve will find the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in North Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys for a divisional clash with serious playoff-seeding ramifications. The Cowboys are coming off a soul-shaking defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Eagles enter with the NFL’s hottest record but without the star quarterback who has been the spark for the team’s success this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dallasexpress.com

Cowboys’ Sam Williams Involved in Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a vehicle collision in Plano Thursday afternoon and taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Plano police said Williams was driving south on Preston Road in a Corvette when he crashed into a black Infiniti traveling northbound and attempting to turn west into Towne Square Drive around 2:15 p.m.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cowboys Hold off Eagles on Christmas Eve

The Dallas Cowboys narrowly won on Christmas Eve in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles that had major playoff ramifications for both teams. The Cowboys are now just two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, and the last-second defensive stand that earned Dallas its eleventh win of the season prevented Philly from taking the title. Dallas will need to win both of the final games, and the Eagles will need to lose the remaining two games in order for Dallas to win a second consecutive NFC East division title.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

NFL Sunday Ticket Headed to YouTube

The National Football League has struck a deal for a new home for its popular Sunday Ticket package. The league has agreed to a seven-year deal with Google, which will move the package from DirecTV to YouTube TV beginning in 2023. While the exact value is not known at this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy