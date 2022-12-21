Read full article on original website
What Does Christmas Mean to You?
“To give up one’s very self — to think only of others — how to bring the greatest happiness to others — that is the true meaning of Christmas,” declared The American Magazine in 1889. With Christmas just a couple of days away, The Dallas...
Holiday Attractions Close Due to Cold
The arctic blast is coming to Texas this weekend, and unfortunately, is causing some issues for previously scheduled holiday events. Friday is expected to have a low of 21 degrees Fahrenheit. This low is affecting night events, especially where staff works outdoors. By Christmas Eve, the temperature during the day should be above freezing at 36 degrees Fahrenheit. Most events are planning to reopen on Christmas Eve.
Fine Dining in DFW on Christmas Day
It is that time of the year again. While turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy are cherished classics, you do not necessarily have to limit yourself to traditional holiday fare. Have you thought about taking advantage of the city’s fine dining?. Luckily for Dallasites, the city’s top chefs in fine...
Christmas Drone Light Show Breaks Record
The largest drone show ever held in Texas was seen in Dallas Fort Worth, on December 18, breaking the previous record set by Intel in 2020. The show from Sky Elements, a drone company based in North Texas, featured 1,001 drones, WFAA reported. The free event was held at 9200 Mid Cities Blvd. and was part of the North Richland Hills (NRH) Toy Drive. Guests were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy.
North Texas Residents Gifted Homes by City
Just in time for Christmas, three longtime residents of McKinney were gifted taxpayer-funded homes as part of an effort to confront the increased cost of living associated with home ownership, reported NBC 5 DFW. Zeta White is one of those residents whose house had fallen into disrepair after living in...
Local Food Bank Launches Mobile Distribution
Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) hosted its first mega mobile distribution in Denton County on Tuesday morning. Hundreds of families came and took advantage of the charitable distribution. “I don’t think I’ve ever recalled a time that it’s been so hard,” grandmother Elizabeth Woods told WFAA. “I only receive social...
No Snow in Dallas? Make Your Own!
Most Christmases, Dallasites have to settle for dreaming of snow and a white Christmas. Dallas has not had a white Christmas since 2012. Last year, Dallas temperatures hovered around 82°F, the warmest Christmas on record. This year, Dallas temperatures are expected to dip into the twenties due to an...
Local Charity Makes Top 100 List
Local North Texas Food Bank made the list of Forbes’ top 100 charities in the United States. Food banks have a record-breaking presence on the 2022 Forbes list, speaking to the growing awareness about food insecurity and the role food banks play since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The...
Bennett Calls to Help the Truly Homeless
Most panhandlers in Dallas are not actually homeless. In fact, only 20% of Dallas panhandlers are considered homeless by the city. Ashley Guevara, a public affairs officer for City Hall, told The Dallas Express, “Roughly 20% [of panhandlers] are homeless,” figures derived from the nonprofit OurCalling working in collaboration with the Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions.
Businesses Continue to Relocate to DFW
The Lone Star State has experienced a surge in activity over the last few years, with a wave of new companies and residents choosing to call the state home. Dallas-Fort Worth, in particular, has drawn people from across the country, especially younger Americans. Dallas was the second most popular city in the United States for millennial relocations in 2021. The city experienced a net increase of over 6,300 individuals from the demographic, in part attracted to the mature coworking industry.
Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day
Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
Local Student Study Group Takes Off
A Plano Independent School District student who found a way to help himself and his peers study ended up helping over 100 other students. During the pandemic, Gautam Penna saw a documentary about the number of students failing. “I was watching a news documentary online during the pandemic,” explained Penna....
Assassination Drones? DPD Drone Policy
As Dallas seeks to become the city of the future, the City has apparently considered — and in some cases implemented — drones and robots in lethal and surveillance capacities. Alongside the members of the Dallas Police Department, a squad of drones patrols the skies. The Unmanned Aircraft...
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
Missing College Student’s Car Located
Police and family members are still searching for a missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound after his vehicle was found in Austin. On Thursday, December 22, Tanner Hoang’s silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot. Hoang disappeared on December 16 after his cell phone was turned...
Bird’s-Eye-View of Crime in Jesse Moreno’s D2
Despite the best efforts of the Dallas Police Department (DPD), Jesse Moreno’s District 2 continues to stand out as one of the city’s most crime-ridden jurisdictions. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Moreno recently earned the dishonor of winning back-to-back Crime Boss of the Month titles. The third-generation District 2 resident earned the title after presiding over several months of year-over-year increases in criminal incidents.
FBI Rescues 26 DFW Human Trafficking Victims
Upon raiding a home in Fort Worth Wednesday night on suspicion of human trafficking, the FBI found and rescued 26 Honduran refugees from apparent human traffickers. The FBI’s SWAT team arrested two suspects, identified as Carlos Plata Ibarra, 35, and Gonzalo Ramirez, 33. “We can confirm we were onsite....
Dallas County Adds Psych Beds for Inmates
Dallas County has entered into a new agreement with the North Texas Behavioral Health Authority (NTBHA) to add psychiatric hospital beds for inmates. The Dallas County Commissioners Court approved this new agreement with the NTBHA during its last meeting on December 20. If inmates in Texas are deemed unfit to...
Three Local Officers Fired
The Fort Worth Police Department announced Wednesday that three officers were fired following administrative investigations. These terminations, according to WFAA, were separate incidents and all occurred last week. The alleged incidents involved a breach of computer security, burglary, and assault. “The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a...
Abbott Orders Dallas Parole Releases Investigated
Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the heads of the Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to examine their procedures after several parolees allegedly committed violent crimes in Dallas County. “In recent months, two prisoners who were released on parole went on to commit...
