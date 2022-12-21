Read full article on original website
Western Michigan transfer Marshawn Kneeland details commitment to CU
After entering the portal on Dec. 2, defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland quickly picked up 10 transfer options. All of those offers where from colleges located outside the state of Michigan, where he was born and raised, and also spent the first four years of his college career at. "I have...
Kicker Alejandro Mata transferring to CU
Kicker Alejandro Mata is joining Coach Prime in Boulder after a stellar freshman season at Jackson State. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Mata made 12 of his 13 field goal attempts and 50 of his 51 extra points in 2022. Both of his missed kicks were blocked. Mata made both of his...
Buffaloes pick up second early pledge for 2024, Omar White commits to Colorado
The flood of Colorado commitments has spilled over into Boxing Day, with 2024 recruit Omar White announcing his commitment to the Buffaloes on social media. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound White is a defensive lineman from Leesburg (Ga.) Valdosta. As is quickly becoming the custom with Colorado recruiting under new head coach...
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
Colorado Buffs add punter via the portal
Deion Sanders and his new staff in Boulder had a lot of needs to address. Among those needs was to add a talented, top notch punter. They got it on Monday with Mark Vassett announcing his plans to transfer to Colorado after two seasons at Louisville. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Vassett,...
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
