Bulldogs fall to Raiders in tournament final, 67-64
After nine games, Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in the championship game of the Stan Harms Classic on Friday night. Facing a scrappy Rio Americano team with no shortness of hustle, the Bulldogs never could put any distance between them and the Raiders, as their biggest lead the entire game was only five points, while Rio Americano’s biggest lead was six. The Raiders played better down the stretch and earned the 67-64 victory. Both teams enter the Christmas weekend with 9-1 records.
It's Folsom, Rio Americano in Stan Harms Classic finale
The two unbeaten teams left in the Stan Harms Classic meet at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Folsom High. The host Folsom Bulldogs (9-0) will play Rio Americano (8-1) in the championship game. In Thursday’s semifinals, Folsom defeated Ponderosa, 62-41, while the Raiders beat St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 49-40. The Bulldogs...
All-Northern Section football teams announced, led by Grant Foster as Offensive MVP
The 2022 football season was filled with strong performances from many teams across the Northern Section, most notably the Orland High School football team being just one of two CIF teams to go undefeated. The Trojans went 15-0 en route to a Division 5-A state championship, and as a result head coach Nick Velazquez has been named the All-Northern Section Coach of the Year.
Colfax soars over Placer in girls basketball holiday rivalry
The Christmas season is a time of giving, hope, family, joy and of course, rivalries. That was the case Thursday night as the Placer Lady Hillmen reopened renovated Earl Crabbe Gymnasium with an old, familiar foe: Colfax. Few teams in the region are hotter than Colfax, ranked 28th in the...
Auburn Journal Athlete of the Week: Placer star lineman Esty signs with Oregon State
At a small school, an NCAA Division I-caliber prospect on the gridiron is a rare occurrence. Unless it’s Placer High School, in which case, there is a legacy of talent that has gone on to compete at some of the highest levels. The newest addition to the long list...
Elk Grove H.S. honors Pale at NLI signing
Adorned with a pair a tropical flowered leis, along with a couple bands of crisp two- and five-dollar bills and wearing a Stanford University jacket and ball cap, Simione Pale was the center of attention Thursday night. More than 100 family members, friends and Elk Grove High School football teammates and coaches jammed into the school library to honor the huge offensive lineman’s decision to accept a national letter of intent to play for the Cardinal and its new head coach, Troy Taylor, next fall.
Beverly McGuire 10/13/1937-12/12/2022
Our Beloved Beverly Diane McGuire passed away peacefully in Auburn, CA, on December 12, 2022 (Our Lady of Guadalupe's Feast), after a dignified, decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s. Bev was born on October 13, 1937, in Oakland, CA, to George and Hilda Taggart. As a child, she learned the art...
The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA
You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
Barbara (Bobbie) Cairns
Barbara (Bobbie) Cairns passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the age of 92 years. Bobbie was a joyful and happy woman who always put her family first. She was well liked by all who met her and she had an abundance of wonderful friendships. Bobbie was also a devoted wife to her late husband Donald Cairns, for 59 years. She graduated from Washington High School in Los Angeles. Bobbie and her family lived in Meadow Vista for nearly 50 years where they raised sheep and horses for show in participation with the 4-H Youth Organization. Bobbie served as a paramedic for the Meadow Vista Volunteer Rescue Squad and worked for the Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. In her youth, Bobbie was an avid figure skater and a member of the Los Angeles Figure Skating Club in Paramount, California. She also enjoyed playing tennis, and competed in several tournaments with her husband and friends as a doubles player. Her other passions included bird watching, enjoying the beaches of Maui, sewing, cooking and gardening.
Sacramento, Northern California rain expected after Christmas weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A wet pattern bringing rain is expected across Northern California after the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain, mountain snow and winds throughout Northern California. The first chances of rain are expected later in the […]
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships
Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
Video: Large fire tears through Victorian-style home near Fremont Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating a fire at a Victorian-style residential home on 15th and Q streets, near Fremont Park. Dozens of firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Q Street Thursday night. "Crews arrived and found heavy fire from the attic,"...
6 displaced in Folsom structure fire Friday night
Firefighters from the Folsom and El Dorado Hills Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at a residential duplex located on Montrose Drive in Folsom Friday night. Following a 911 call reporting flames and smoke coming from a garage, a total of four engine companies, two truck companies, one paramedic ambulance, and two chief officers were dispatched to the scene. While units were enroute, Folsom Police officers on scene confirmed that there was a working fire.
Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area
SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Truck rolls over at Highway 70 and Pentz Road
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:31 PM UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the two occupants in the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries. We reached out to the California Highway Patrol and are waiting for them to get back with more information regarding the crash. Firefighters are...
'It was devastating': Retiring Commissioner Amanda Ray saddened by death of CHP commander
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the investigation continues into the death of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding, the man accused of killing her estranged husband has been extradited to Kentucky. Thomas O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the investigation into Michael Harding’s death. Michael...
The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, California : You Shouldn’t Miss
Tourist Attraction – A must visit in California – The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, founded in 1886, is a beautiful and historic Catholic church, located in Sacramento, the capital of the state of California. It is the mother church of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento. The cathedral is located downtown on the corner of 11th Streets and K Streets.
