North Dallas shows its resilency in three-game win streak

North Dallas head coach Jeremy Mason talks to the boys during a timeout against Life Oak Cliff on Dec. 12. Jeremiah Johnson shoots and scores the game-winning free throw against Life Oak Cliff. North Dallas takes a three-game winning streak in Wednesday’s tournament game in the Dallas ISD Holiday Inivitational....
The rolls of sports turf are in for the North Dallas field

The rolls of sports turf for the field are in near the athletic facility. The rolls are marked and will be installed soon. Other equipment has also arrived. The field looks nice and smooth on Christmas Day. The turf is expected to be in place before school resumes in January.
