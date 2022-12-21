Read full article on original website
North Dallas shows its resilency in three-game win streak
North Dallas head coach Jeremy Mason talks to the boys during a timeout against Life Oak Cliff on Dec. 12. Jeremiah Johnson shoots and scores the game-winning free throw against Life Oak Cliff. North Dallas takes a three-game winning streak in Wednesday’s tournament game in the Dallas ISD Holiday Inivitational....
The rolls of sports turf are in for the North Dallas field
The rolls of sports turf for the field are in near the athletic facility. The rolls are marked and will be installed soon. Other equipment has also arrived. The field looks nice and smooth on Christmas Day. The turf is expected to be in place before school resumes in January.
North Dallas football players working to get bigger, faster, stronger in off season
Offensive line coach Chris Smalls demonstrates lifting the weights. Coach Smalls explains the proper procedure for lifting as Coach Sweeney listens in. (Second of two parts on North Dallas’ off season program) North Dallas offensive line coach Chris Smalls was leading the football team through a recent workout in...
North Dallas football players tackle off-season program: ‘I think we will turn the corner after this year’
North Dallas football players lift the weights together during the off season program. Daniel Trujillo lifts weights. (First of two parts on North Dallas’ off season program) When the football season ended in November, the North Dallas football team and coaches took a break. A very short one. “When...
