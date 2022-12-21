ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him from Saturday’s 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 17 game next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints remains uncertain. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed Sunday that Hurts will push to return to the lineup Read more... The post Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All Cardinals

Three Christmas Wishes for Arizona Cardinals Fans

If you're an Arizona Cardinals fan, you're hoping for these three Christmas gifts. By now, Arizona Cardinals fans have already ripped the wrapping paper on Christmas presents under the tree. While some have received new jerseys and other related items, the real gifts for fans can come in better performances...
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Saturday

NFL Week 16 will likely go down as the toughest week to figure out from a daily fantasy football perspective. The 10-game Saturday afternoon slate features a ton of potential obstacles from bad weather in certain parts of the country to quarterback injuries affecting some teams. The best strategy for...
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Eli Apple Calls out Patriots' Mac Jones for 'Dirty' Low Block

Mac Jones may be developing a reputation as a dirty player. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple criticized Jones after the Patriots quarterback was called for a low block in Cincinnati's 22-18 win over New England on Saturday. "Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me," Apple said, per Sean T....
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Leaving Door Open to Return in 2023 with Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski's second retirement may be another one-and-done. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Gronkowski will consider playing in 2023 after considering a comeback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Gronkowski announced his second retirement in June after waffling back and forth on whether to play this season. Buccaneers...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000

No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Carson Wentz Replaces Taylor Heinicke as Commanders QB vs. 49ers in Week 16

The Washington Commanders have replaced Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Washington was down 30-14 at the time it inserted Wentz into the game. Heinicke completed 13 of 18 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns against one interception before being pulled.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket After Saturday

After Saturday's slate of Week 16 games, the 2022 NFL playoff picture is coming into more focus with eight teams in the dance. Seven of the 14 playoff spots were already locked up coming into this weekend. The Buffalo Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as division champions thanks to their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report

Julian Edelman: Mac Jones Should Have Tripped Chandler Jones on Game-Winning Play

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman offered a solution that would have saved Mac Jones the humiliation of being on the receiving end of Chandler Jones' stiff arm on the final play of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Appearing on Inside the NFL (h/t Dakota Randall...
Bleacher Report

Jaguars Hype Swells on Twitter as Trevor Lawrence Shines vs. Jets amid Playoff Push

The Jacksonville Jaguars control their own destiny in the AFC South. Jacksonville moved one step closer to its first playoff appearance since the 2017 campaign with a 19-3 victory over the New York Jets in Thursday's AFC showdown at MetLife Stadium. Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram and the defense led the way for the visitors, who improved to 7-8 on the season with a third straight win.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

