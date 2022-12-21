Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle goes 84 yards for big Christmas Day TD
After the teams traded opening-possession field goals, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit receiver Jaylen Waddle for a long touchdown.
Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him from Saturday’s 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 17 game next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints remains uncertain. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed Sunday that Hurts will push to return to the lineup Read more... The post Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Three Christmas Wishes for Arizona Cardinals Fans
If you're an Arizona Cardinals fan, you're hoping for these three Christmas gifts. By now, Arizona Cardinals fans have already ripped the wrapping paper on Christmas presents under the tree. While some have received new jerseys and other related items, the real gifts for fans can come in better performances...
Bleacher Report
Report: Eagles' Jalen Hurts Will Push to Play vs. Saints Despite Shoulder Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles remain one win away from clinching the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the NFC following Saturday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and quarterback Jalen Hurts wants to return to help those efforts. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Hurts, who missed the Cowboys game with a...
Bleacher Report
Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Saturday
NFL Week 16 will likely go down as the toughest week to figure out from a daily fantasy football perspective. The 10-game Saturday afternoon slate features a ton of potential obstacles from bad weather in certain parts of the country to quarterback injuries affecting some teams. The best strategy for...
Bengals right tackle La'el Collins out for season with ACL tear
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without starting right tackle La’el Collins for the rest of the season as an MRI revealed he tore his ACL and MCL against the Patriots, a source told The Enquirer on Sunday. After passing the initial ACL on field exam yesterday, #Bengals starting RT La'el Collins underwent an...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Eli Apple Calls out Patriots' Mac Jones for 'Dirty' Low Block
Mac Jones may be developing a reputation as a dirty player. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple criticized Jones after the Patriots quarterback was called for a low block in Cincinnati's 22-18 win over New England on Saturday. "Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me," Apple said, per Sean T....
Bleacher Report
NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results After Saturday
Several NFL teams on the brink of postseason berths battled for their playoff lives Saturday afternoon as the league kicked off a holiday slate of games that featured top franchises and some of the most prominent playmakers in the game. Did Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and AJ Brown...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Leaving Door Open to Return in 2023 with Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski's second retirement may be another one-and-done. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Gronkowski will consider playing in 2023 after considering a comeback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Gronkowski announced his second retirement in June after waffling back and forth on whether to play this season. Buccaneers...
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Eve Games
As the bitter cold gripped several cities across the United States and impacted several games on the Week 16 Christmas Eve slate, a quarterback rose to the occasion and looks like the favorite to win NFL MVP. In the early kickoff games, we didn't just see battles between ground attacks...
Tyreek Hill 52-yard grab sets up Jeff Wilson Jr. touchdown
Tua Tagovailoa was feeding his speedy wideouts on Christmas Day. He connected with Jaylen Waddle early for an 84-yard touchdown against Green Bay. Tagovailoa then looked for Tyreek Hill, who was on the receiving end of a play that was good for 52 yards. A play later, Jeff Wilson Jr...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000
No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
Bleacher Report
Carson Wentz Replaces Taylor Heinicke as Commanders QB vs. 49ers in Week 16
The Washington Commanders have replaced Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Washington was down 30-14 at the time it inserted Wentz into the game. Heinicke completed 13 of 18 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns against one interception before being pulled.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa 'Secured His Defensive MVP' vs. Commanders, George Kittle Says
In what has been a tight race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has at least one vocal supporter in his own locker room. George Kittle told reporters Bosa "secured his defensive MVP" with a dominant performance in Saturday's 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.
Bleacher Report
Titans' Ryan Tannehill a Long Shot to Play This Season After Surgery on Ankle Injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is considered a "long shot" to return to the field this season after undergoing ankle surgery this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported earlier this week that Tannehill would "very likely" be out for the season because of the injury. Tannehill...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket After Saturday
After Saturday's slate of Week 16 games, the 2022 NFL playoff picture is coming into more focus with eight teams in the dance. Seven of the 14 playoff spots were already locked up coming into this weekend. The Buffalo Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as division champions thanks to their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski Contacted Bucs This Season About Potential Return to NFL, Bowles Says
Amid buzz over his recent tweet about being bored, Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season about potentially making a comeback. Head coach Todd Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times it was "more of a conversation than anything else" with Gronkowski about ending his retirement.
Bleacher Report
Kedon Slovis to Transfer to BYU from Pitt; Ranked Among Top QBs in Transfer Portal
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis announced Saturday via social media that he is transferring to BYU. Slovis entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. BYU will be his third school in what will be his fifth season in 2023. In addition to Pitt, he also suited up for the USC Trojans from 2019-2021.
Bleacher Report
Julian Edelman: Mac Jones Should Have Tripped Chandler Jones on Game-Winning Play
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman offered a solution that would have saved Mac Jones the humiliation of being on the receiving end of Chandler Jones' stiff arm on the final play of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Appearing on Inside the NFL (h/t Dakota Randall...
Bleacher Report
Jaguars Hype Swells on Twitter as Trevor Lawrence Shines vs. Jets amid Playoff Push
The Jacksonville Jaguars control their own destiny in the AFC South. Jacksonville moved one step closer to its first playoff appearance since the 2017 campaign with a 19-3 victory over the New York Jets in Thursday's AFC showdown at MetLife Stadium. Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram and the defense led the way for the visitors, who improved to 7-8 on the season with a third straight win.
Comments / 0