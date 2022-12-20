ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Nyack, NY

Know Your Community’s COVID-19 Levels

Rockland County is now considered high risk and the following are recommended actions by the CDC:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Happy Holidays: If You Are Drinking Alcohol, Do Not Drive

NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announce that December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. This joyous month of the year, when we get together with friends and family to celebrate holidays, is also a deadly month due to impaired driving.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WALK SAFELY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON!

NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert urge residents to walk safely when out shopping, exercising, or using the roadway network this holiday season to avoid injuries. Most people take walking for granted, but you’re more likely to sustain...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
David Ference

David Ference, 52, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9, 2022. He leaves behind his beloved wife Heather Rothschild, loving parents Joan and John Ference, his sister Lisa Hammond and her husband John, and his brother John Ference. He was the cherished uncle of John and Jillian Hammond. David was an […]
SADDLE BROOK, NJ

