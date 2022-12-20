Read full article on original website
WALK SAFELY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON!
NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert urge residents to walk safely when out shopping, exercising, or using the roadway network this holiday season to avoid injuries. Most people take walking for granted, but you’re more likely to sustain...
COOKIE DECORATING IN CLARKSTOWN
Winter brings snow and light to mind, let’s celebrate the holidays with cookie decorating fun times. Includes cookies, instruction and all decorating ingredients. Congers Community Center, 8 Gilchrest Road, Congers, NY 10920. REGISTRATION:. Registration is underway at the Administration Building, 31 Zukor Road, New City and online. Register online...
David Ference
David Ference, 52, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9, 2022. He leaves behind his beloved wife Heather Rothschild, loving parents Joan and John Ference, his sister Lisa Hammond and her husband John, and his brother John Ference. He was the cherished uncle of John and Jillian Hammond. David was an […]
