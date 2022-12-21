Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee to release Donald Trump’s taxes on Friday
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riots is expected to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, a congressional aide said.The committee voted last week to release Mr Trump’s returns, with some redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information. Meanwhile, the January 6 committee has released another batch of transcripts, including another pair of interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and other Trump administration officials. The committee issued its final report into the pro-Trump insurrection last Thursday and is now in the process of releasing the transcripts of interviews that...
On the ballot in 2023: Southern governors, big-city mayors
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be asking voters for a second term leading one of the nation’s biggest cities. Republicans will try to take full control of the Virginia Legislature. Governors’ mansions are up for election in Louisiana and Mississippi, and a Democratic governor in red-state Kentucky will try to hang on for another term.
Gary Franks: Proper vetting can prevent next Trojan horse
Could America be engaged in a Trojan Horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it? Many have said that politics is not rocket science. They would be right. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first re-election bid I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber. ...
Comments / 0