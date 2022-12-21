Signee Spotlight: A snowstorm couldn't stop Jason Maciejczak from committing to Nebraska

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
7 things we learned about Nebraska football during the early signing period
As the early signing period closes on Friday, Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class has taken shape. This is the first class for new head coach Matt Rhule as he begins to mold the roster in his image. Nebraska complied a group that ranks in the top 30 nationally despite Rhule's staff having limited recruiting time.
North Platte Telegraph
Life in the Red: Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska
Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska, basketball chatter Luke Mullin and Jordan McAlpine give their thoughts on Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska and discuss Husker basketball in the latest episode of Life in the Red. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Scott
A veteran offensive lineman who started at center last season in the Pac-12 is coming to Nebraska. Former Arizona State blocker Ben Scott announced Friday he is joining the Huskers, ending a two-week stay in the portal that also included strong pushes from suitors like Auburn and USC. The 6-foot-5,...
North Platte Telegraph
Blackshirts in future for new Nebraska D-coordinator
The Blackshirts tradition appears set to be revived under Nebraska’s new defensive coordinator. Only a few weeks removed since leaving Syracuse for the same role in Lincoln, Tony White said during an appearance with the Huskers Radio Network he’s in the early stages of learning the meaning and importance of the dark practice jerseys identifying the No. 1 defense.
North Platte Telegraph
Ep. 68 The Showdown: The 2023 football recruiting class
Amie Just is traveling, so Sam McKewon is joined by colleagues Evan Bland and Luke Mullin to discuss the football recruiting class after early signing day, the impact of NIL on recruiting and more. As Nebraska piles up speedy recruits in the 2023 class and beyond, new offensive coordinator Marcus...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting of acquaintance
OMAHA — A 26-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder and three other felonies in the shooting death of an acquaintance during an argument. Daniel Atherton also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in March.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three) Estimated jackpot: $110,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: eighteen, twenty-one; White Balls: four, seventeen) (five, twelve, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. 15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4. (fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska farms, businesses receive federal funding for renewable energy systems
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide $2 million to Nebraska to build renewable energy systems at businesses and farms across the state. A total of 36 projects in Nebraska received funding through the Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, said Kate Bolz, USDA's rural development state director for Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Officials find body while searching Kansas location for missing Omaha woman
A dead body was found Wednesday in Kansas by law enforcement officers searching for missing Omaha woman Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Local law enforcement officers in Topeka, Kansas, discovered the body, which has yet to be positively identified. They were searching a Topeka location at the request of the sheriff’s office, according to a press release.
North Platte Telegraph
Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle
An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska doctor advises moderation to avoid holiday heart trouble
For many people, the holiday season is a blend of fun and frenzy. But the added stress of preparations, travel and family gatherings, the indulgent meals and increased alcohol consumption — as well as cold weather and respiratory viruses — can take a toll on the heart. Research...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln school celebrates end of semester
Lincoln Elementary School students celebrated the last day of school before winter break on Tuesday. The students participated in “ice skating” in the gym as well as cookie designing and other fun activities throughout the day.
North Platte Telegraph
New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists
LINCOLN — The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that takes trucks on a stop-and-go urban street with 17 stoplights, rather than continuing on to the 11-mile, $352-million beltway.
Comments / 0