ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCAX

Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Restaurant Broken Into, Motorcycle Taken by Men in Van

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 14, 6:25 p.m.: A vehicle rear ended another one on Arsenal Street. Police arrived and noticed that one of the drivers was unsteady on her feet, and had an odor of alcohol on her breath. She was asked if she had been drinking alcohol and she said yes. She did not pass field sobriety tests. Margaret Casterline, 60, of Boston was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
WATERTOWN, MA
WCVB

Firefighters use Merrimack River water to battle morning house fire

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Firefighters drew water from the nearby Merrimack River after having difficulty with a hydrant while battling heavy flames at a home Monday morning. Footage posted on Twitter showed heavy flames and smoke erupting from the upper floor and roof of the home on Coffin Avenue, near Marianna's Marina in Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sunovion Plans To Lay Off 360 Employees in 2023

MARLBOROUGH – Headquartered in Marlborough, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. plans to layoff hundreds of employees in the new year. The pharmaceutical company filed a WARN act report with the Commonwealth in November, announcing it would lay off 360 employees on January 13, 2023. SOURCE media reached out to Sunovion twice...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
NECN

Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Family of five displaced by Christmas morning fire in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A fire that broke out early Christmas morning has put a Massachusetts family out of their home. Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis said the fire started at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the chimney of the Summer Street residence before flames spread to the first floor, second floor and attic.
LYNNFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy