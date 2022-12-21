Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YourArlington
Proposed restaurant at former Not Your Average Joe's location advances
The Arlington Redevelopment Board has unanimously approved a special permit for Tatte Bakery, a 131-seat restaurant at the former Not Your Average Joe's space, at 645 Mass. Ave. A proposed bank was rejected at the site last January. NYAJ closed in April 2021. The board on Dec. 19 also voted...
homenewshere.com
Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 4 Recent Winners, Including 1 $2,000 Winner At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Dec 23, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — Market Basket. Thu, Dec 22, 2022 — $1,000 — 100X THE MONEY — Sunrise Market...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won the $1M prize from a Sunoco station
A man from North Andover was the winner of a $1 million scratch ticket purchased from a Sunoco gas station in Peabody, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Christian Kalil was on his way to his men’s league hockey game when he stopped at the Peabody Sunoco to get gas so his wife wouldn’t have to in the morning, the lottery said.
WCAX
Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in Plymouth
Rafael Hernandez was injured in a head-on collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) A local elementary school employee has revealed that her husband was seriously injured in a head-on car accident that happened in Plymouth the day before Christmas Eve.
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
MetroWest Medical Center “Diverting” Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice” this morning, December 24. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was having “staffing” issues and that its Labor & Delivery department is on “diversion.”...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Massachusetts
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Worcester to spend $6M to fix raw sewage problem at Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER —The city will spend an estimated $6 million to upgrade a pumping station at Lake Quinsigamond after a malfunction in February sent nearly 6 million gallons of raw sewage into the lake. Calling the February incident a “catastrophic failure,” Philip Guerin, the city's director of water and sewer...
Watertown News
Police Log: Restaurant Broken Into, Motorcycle Taken by Men in Van
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 14, 6:25 p.m.: A vehicle rear ended another one on Arsenal Street. Police arrived and noticed that one of the drivers was unsteady on her feet, and had an odor of alcohol on her breath. She was asked if she had been drinking alcohol and she said yes. She did not pass field sobriety tests. Margaret Casterline, 60, of Boston was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
WCVB
Firefighters use Merrimack River water to battle morning house fire
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Firefighters drew water from the nearby Merrimack River after having difficulty with a hydrant while battling heavy flames at a home Monday morning. Footage posted on Twitter showed heavy flames and smoke erupting from the upper floor and roof of the home on Coffin Avenue, near Marianna's Marina in Haverhill.
Sunovion Plans To Lay Off 360 Employees in 2023
MARLBOROUGH – Headquartered in Marlborough, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. plans to layoff hundreds of employees in the new year. The pharmaceutical company filed a WARN act report with the Commonwealth in November, announcing it would lay off 360 employees on January 13, 2023. SOURCE media reached out to Sunovion twice...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
WCVB
Family of five displaced by Christmas morning fire in Lynnfield
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A fire that broke out early Christmas morning has put a Massachusetts family out of their home. Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis said the fire started at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the chimney of the Summer Street residence before flames spread to the first floor, second floor and attic.
WCVB
Natick High School winter sports team on ice after offensive group chat discovered
NATICK, Mass. — School officials are asking police to launch a hate crime investigation after discovering racist and antisemitic content in a group chat involving members of a winter sports team at Natick High School. Superintendent Anna Nolin explained in a note to parents that NHS administrators were originally...
Authorities identify 28-year-old New Hampshire man who died hiking over Christmas weekend
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
