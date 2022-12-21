The 2024 Paris Olympics are still more than a year away, but they are already off to a monumental start. For the first time, the International Olympic Committee will allow men to participate in artistic swimming competitions. FINA, now known as World Aquatics, announced the news Thursday, saying the IOC approved a maximum of two men to compete in the eight-member teams alongside women during the Games. As of now, 10 teams are expected to compete in Paris, World Aquatics said, each having to perform a free and technical routine. The Olympics will also feature another artistic swimming event, a duet, for...

