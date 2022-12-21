Read full article on original website
3-time Olympic champion Lyu Xiaojun tests positive for EPO
China's three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun tested positive for EPO and has been provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted.
Olympics will allow men to compete in artistic swimming in 2024
The 2024 Paris Olympics are still more than a year away, but they are already off to a monumental start. For the first time, the International Olympic Committee will allow men to participate in artistic swimming competitions. FINA, now known as World Aquatics, announced the news Thursday, saying the IOC approved a maximum of two men to compete in the eight-member teams alongside women during the Games. As of now, 10 teams are expected to compete in Paris, World Aquatics said, each having to perform a free and technical routine. The Olympics will also feature another artistic swimming event, a duet, for...
Boxing Scene
IOC Warn That Boxing Could Be Dropped From 2024 Olympics Over IBA Decisions
According to a story first reported by the Washington Post, boxing could be dropped from the 2024 Paris Olympics. The IOC sent a firm warning in a statement Thursday, that some of the recent decisions that were made by the International Boxing Association (IBA) could lead to “the cancellation of boxing” for the 2024 Paris Games. The IBA is the amateur boxing governing body.
BBC
Arran Gulliver: GB bobsleigh team have 'belief' after World Cup win
New bobsleigh recruit Arran Gulliver said there is a "real sense of belief" in Great Britain's four-man team after they won World Cup gold last weekend. The quartet, led by Brad Hall, finished in first place in Lake Placid for the first time. Gulliver, 25, only joined the programme in...
hypebeast.com
FIFA To Investigate Salt Bae's "Undue Access" to the Pitch After World Cup Final
FIFA is officially launching an investigation into Salt Bae‘s “undue access” to the World Cup Finals’ pitch. In a report from ESPN, FIFA is said to be taking “appropriate internal action” to address the incident of the celebrity chef breaching World Cup protocol to get his own photo opp with the gold trophy. The chef, who has regularly been seen with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, posed for many photos with the trophy and even gave a kiss and his signature salt touch to the “priceless icon.”
msn.com
Laura, 27, plays wheelchair basketball in the national team
Explore funny T-Shirt ideas on Amazon. On a very warm Tuesday morning, it almost feels a bit like the weekend outside the café under the chestnut trees. If it weren’t for work. But this is the good kind of work. Uncertainly, I rearrange the chairs to make enough room for a wheelchair. As she pulls up, I wave to her. She arrives at the table and says with a laugh, „Yeah, it has its advantages, too – at least they recognize me quickly.“
Simone Biles is among the highest-paid women in sports — here's how the Olympic gymnastics icon makes and spends her money
The superstar American gymnast's Olympic medal bonuses, totaling around $150,000, is a pittance relative to the small fortune she earns from sponsors.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Sweden’s World Junior Championship History
Sweden is among the best hockey countries in the world, thanks to a long history of star players, world championships, and Olympic gold medals. According to dates obtained from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Sweden joined the Federation on March 23, 1912. However, further research shows various dates associated with the membership. The Swedish Football Association (founded in 1904) organized ice hockey in the country, before the Swedish Ice Hockey Association (Swedish: Svenska Ishockeyförbundt) came into existence on Nov. 17, 1922.
NBC Sports
Johannes Strolz, Olympic combined champ, skis out of World Cup slalom over rolling pole
Austrian Johannes Strolz fell out of a World Cup slalom in Italy on Thursday night when he skied over a pole from an earlier gate that was rolling down the course. Strolz, who took combined gold and slalom silver at the Olympics, was on his second run in Madonna di Campiglio. He tied for sixth in the first run.
BBC
World Snooker Tour: Chen Zifan becomes eighth Chinese player to be suspended
Chen Zifan has become the eighth Chinese player to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour. The world number 93 has been sanctioned by the the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) as part of a match-fixing investigation. Chen's suspension takes effect immediately and will remain in place until...
Yardbarker
hoto – Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez Posts Pictures From Argentina’s World Cup Celebration Parade: “Thanks For So Much Love, Argentina”
Argentina are world champions after defeating France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday. After a rocky start to their campaign at the tournament, losing their group stage opener against Saudi Arabia, the Albiceleste defeated the likes of Mexico, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia, and finally Les Bleus to lay claim to international football’s biggest prize.
