Riverside County, CA

oc-breeze.com

Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County

On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets

A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
CBS LA

No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California.The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, and all of Orange County.  It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Murrieta houses shot at, prompting Christmas lockdown

A man experiencing a mental health crisis allegedly shot several houses in Murrieta Christmas morning, prompting police to lock down the area.Residents in the Murrieta neighborhood were asked to stay indoors while police engaged in the active investigation.Multiple 911 calls reported gunshots in the area of Calle San Clemente and Calle Vicente at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Murrieta Police Dept.Officers arriving in the area found several houses that had been struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.Through physical evidence and witness statements, police determined the gunfire had originated from a residence on the 24000 block of Calle San...
MURRIETA, CA
foxla.com

Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
MURRIETA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Multiple Flights Delayed and Canceled At Palm Springs Airport After Holidays

A similar situation at Palm Springs International Airport, but on a much smaller scale. Airlines servicing the Western states such as Alaska, Washington and Oregon, all experiencing problems. The airport is packed with travelers trying to either get home or to their destination of choice this evening. We’ve seen delays...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
