KQED
'Blatant Lies': Pro-Oil Petition Drive in California Under Scrutiny for Allegations of Misleading the Public
Community organizer Pete Woiwode was walking to meet a friend at a street festival near downtown Oakland in November when a signature gatherer approached and asked if he wanted to sign a petition to lower gas prices. But Woiwode said that in reading the petition he realized it actually was...
oc-breeze.com
Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County
On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets
A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Fontana Herald News
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers are ‘Best Hospitals’ in maternity care, report says
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario medical centers have been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as high performing “Best Hospitals” in maternity care for 2022-23, thanks to the delivery of high-quality services to expectant mothers, according to a news release issued by Kaiser Permanente. The two medical...
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California.The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, and all of Orange County. It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
vvng.com
Mister Car Wash to be built on site of former Hesperia bar that was destroyed in 2015 Fire
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Mister Car Wash received the ‘green light’ to proceed with the construction of a new car wash on Main Street, providing even more options, but this time at a spot that was home to a former bar that burned to the ground in 2015.
Multiple Murrieta houses shot at, prompting Christmas lockdown
A man experiencing a mental health crisis allegedly shot several houses in Murrieta Christmas morning, prompting police to lock down the area.Residents in the Murrieta neighborhood were asked to stay indoors while police engaged in the active investigation.Multiple 911 calls reported gunshots in the area of Calle San Clemente and Calle Vicente at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Murrieta Police Dept.Officers arriving in the area found several houses that had been struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.Through physical evidence and witness statements, police determined the gunfire had originated from a residence on the 24000 block of Calle San...
Sacramento Observer
Nation’s Largest Green Hydrogen Pipeline Advances California Efforts to Reach “Net-Zero Goals”
(CBM) – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Dec. 16 marked a milestone for the state’s 100% clean energy goals when it approved Southern California Gas Co.’s (SoCalGas) request to track costs for the first phase of the Angeles Link project. Angeles Link is a green...
Judge appoints legal guardian to represent missing woman, Dia Abrams
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A Riverside County probate judge will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the interests of Lydia "Dia" Abrams, who went missing form her ranch near Idyllwild in 2020. “I'll do my best to appoint the guardian ad litem in the next two days,” said...
Dog, motorcycle found in stolen U-Haul after pursuit in Riverside County
A dog and a motorcycle were found inside a stolen U-Haul when a pursuit with authorities came to an end in Riverside County Monday night. Deputies responded to the area of San Jacinto Avenue and 7th Street in San Jacinto to assist Hemet police who were in pursuit of the U-Haul, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department […]
foxla.com
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
NBC Los Angeles
Plan for Rain to Close Out 2022 in Southern California. Here's the Timeline
The last week of 2022 will bring rain and cooler temperatures to Southern California following a warm and sunny Christmas holiday weekend. Monday will be the final warm and dry day before the weather turnaround. Expect rain on Tuesday and several more chances of wet weather through the rest of the week.
knewsradio.com
Women In Car Yell At Man; He Opens Fire; Misses; Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Suspect Thomas Barnes IV Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. It happened on Stanford Drive in Temecula. It has no connection with Stanford University. There is no Phi Beta Kappa here. Wednesday December 21st 2022, just before 3 in the afternoon, 3 women in a car, hurling verbal insults as...
KTLA.com
Riverside County home’s over-the-top Christmas decorations illuminate the city
A homeowner in Menifee, California is dazzling neighbors with a home Christmas display that puts Clark W. Griswold to shame. Amalitsa Anastasiou of Loire Valley Lane has won “House of the Year” in this Riverside County city for 20 years in a row, she says. Visitors come from...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Multiple Flights Delayed and Canceled At Palm Springs Airport After Holidays
A similar situation at Palm Springs International Airport, but on a much smaller scale. Airlines servicing the Western states such as Alaska, Washington and Oregon, all experiencing problems. The airport is packed with travelers trying to either get home or to their destination of choice this evening. We’ve seen delays...
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
Caught on video: Group of 5 women pull off heist at Orange County grocery store
Police in Orange are searching for a group of women who pulled off a wild heist captured on video at a grocery store.
