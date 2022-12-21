Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If You Live in Maryland or Washington, D.C. You Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID In Order To Board a PlaneMark HakeMaryland State
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
Related
Calif. U.S. Attorney: Jury Convicts Fremont Man of Insider Trading Scheme That Generated $7M in Illicit Profits
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A federal jury convicted Sivannarayana Barama, a former IT professional at multiple. technology firms, of four counts of securities fraud for using a publicly traded company's confidential inside information about its financial performance to trade in the company's securities, announced. United States. Attorney. Stephanie M....
“System And Method For Processing Medical Claims Using Biometric Signatures” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220392591): Rom Technologies Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Arn, Peter ( Roxbury, CT , US); Greene , Jonathan (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic medical record (EMR) systems may be used to generate and maintain an electronic record of health-related information relating to or about individuals within a health care organization. The health-related information may be input by a variety of entities, e.g., the individuals’ health care providers, where such entries may be made by any medically-related entity or its representatives, for example: administrators, nurses, doctors, or other authorized individuals; insurance companies; billing companies; hospitals; testing centers, such as those related to radiologic services, blood and bodily fluid testing services; and psychological service providers, such as psychologists, social workers, addiction and other counselors, and psychiatrists. Each healthcare service may have one or more medical billing codes, for example,
Patent Issued for Autonomous vehicle control systems with collision detection and response capabilities (USPTO 11521271): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Gibson, Timothy W. ( Barrington, IL , US), Gore,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Aspects of the disclosure relate to vehicle control and guidance systems that may provide automated and/or remote control of one or more autonomous vehicles. In particular, one or more aspects of the disclosure relate to autonomous vehicle control systems with collision detection and response capabilities.
“Prepaid Bundled Health, Dental, And Veterinary Services With Virtual Payment Distribution” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220391959): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. ( Brentwood, TN , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Greenlining Institute Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for trigger based synchronized updates in a distributed records environment (USPTO 11522677): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( Springfield, Massachusetts ,. ) has been issued patent number 11522677, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Diverse types of computing systems (e.g. servers) and networks are maintained by different entities (or parties) for data storage and communication between various data storage hardware. For example, a first entity may maintain a single database; a second entity may maintain multiple databases; or the first and second entities may share a common database. One or more servers may push updates to various database records within the databases such that all the databases remain up to date. A system of real time updates is crucial to the databases and servers implementing real time transaction processing or any other type of secured process.
Patent Issued for Differential evolution algorithm to allocate resources (USPTO 11521267): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Caputo, Edward C. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11521267, is. Hartford Fire Insurance Company. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background...
Jacobo Bazbaz: In 2023 the insurance sector needs four elements
The leading executive in the insurance sector in Latin America , Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal. , shows us his vision for 2023 for the insurance sector. The best thing to do in 2023 is to have a policy of prevention and structure budgets accordingly." -- Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal. MIAMI, FLORIDA. ,
James ends harmful labor practices at top title insurance company
Caribbean Life (Brooklyn, NY) New York Attorney General announced on Thursday a settlement with one of the largest title insurance underwriters,. (Stewart), ending harmful no-poach agreements between Stewart and its competitors and requiring Stewart to pay. $2.5 million. for its wrongdoing. The Office of the Attorney General. (OAG) discovered that...
Texas couple ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million for defrauding elderly Yakutat woman
Dec. 27—A former Alaska school superintendent recently elected as treasurer of her home county in. has been ordered to pay what officials here say is the largest judgment awarded in an. Alaska. elder abuse case. A. Juneau Superior Court. judge in mid-November directed. and her husband. to pay nearly.
Florida Dems: No immediate help in property insurance 'fix'
MIAMI, Fla.- The Florida Legislature has approved, and Gov. Republicans said the legislation will resolve the crisis. Democrats said it provides scant relief especially for minority homeowners; that the bill simply protects companies from lawsuits, including giving homeowners even less time to file their claims. This article is available to...
ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them
Nurses and other staff care for a COVID patient at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. Like other hospitals in Oregon and nationwide, they've had to rely on traveling nurses to fill gaps since the pandemic hit. (Courtesy of Oregon Health & Science University)A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of…
Rural Pennsylvanians stranded by health care giants
Insurer UPMC and its new pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts are squeezing local independent pharmacies, with residents caught in the crossfire. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0