Pepper Consumer IoT Platform and Notion, Comcast’s InsurTech Business Unit, Combine to Create a Leading IoT Platform Company

International Association of Insurance Supervisors Issues Report Entitled 'IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in Insurance Sector'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 26 (TNSrep) -- The International Association of Insurance Supervisors. entitled "IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in the Insurance Sector." Use of Application programming interfaces and open data ... 5. * Introduction ... 5. * Definition of "open insurance" and use cases ... 6. * Possible risks and...
Patent Issued for Autonomous vehicle control systems with collision detection and response capabilities (USPTO 11521271): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Gibson, Timothy W. ( Barrington, IL , US), Gore,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Aspects of the disclosure relate to vehicle control and guidance systems that may provide automated and/or remote control of one or more autonomous vehicles. In particular, one or more aspects of the disclosure relate to autonomous vehicle control systems with collision detection and response capabilities.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Systems And Methods For Customizing Insurance”, for Approval (USPTO 20220391991): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Wilson, Thomas J. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Today’s consumer is more pressed than ever for time. With increasing time demands placed, many consumers do not have much time to shop, and what time they do have seems to be consumed in reviewing the massive amount of information they encounter in shopping. The pressures attendant the time constraints and information can pervade a consumer’s shopping experience, including shopping for insurance.
“System And Method For Processing Medical Claims Using Biometric Signatures” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220392591): Rom Technologies Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Arn, Peter ( Roxbury, CT , US); Greene , Jonathan (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic medical record (EMR) systems may be used to generate and maintain an electronic record of health-related information relating to or about individuals within a health care organization. The health-related information may be input by a variety of entities, e.g., the individuals’ health care providers, where such entries may be made by any medically-related entity or its representatives, for example: administrators, nurses, doctors, or other authorized individuals; insurance companies; billing companies; hospitals; testing centers, such as those related to radiologic services, blood and bodily fluid testing services; and psychological service providers, such as psychologists, social workers, addiction and other counselors, and psychiatrists. Each healthcare service may have one or more medical billing codes, for example,
“Prepaid Bundled Health, Dental, And Veterinary Services With Virtual Payment Distribution” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220391959): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. ( Brentwood, TN , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Patent Issued for Media effectiveness (USPTO 11521230): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Meier, Richmond E. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11521230 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Marketing is about communicating the value of a product, service or brand to customers or consumers for the purpose of promoting or selling that product, service, or brand. Marketing techniques include choosing target markets through market analysis and market segmentation. Marketing can also include understanding consumer behavior and advertising a product’s value to the customer.”
Patent Application Titled “Granular Data Update Sharing” Published Online (USPTO 20220392590): Apple Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Azimi, Reza (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic devices, especially portable electronic user devices, are quickly becoming ubiquitous in every modern society. Such devices can be used to collect and store personal information, such as health data, about a user.”
The Allstate Corporation Announces A Net Zero Emissions Commitment
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NORTHBROOK, Illinois , Dec. 24 (TNSres) -- Allstate, a property and casualty insurance company, issued the following news release on. (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurers, today announced it has committed to achieve net zero emissions for direct, indirect and value-chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. It will also set a target year for achieving a net zero investment portfolio by the end of 2025. These actions are essential to managing climate risk and fulfilling Allstate's purpose of protecting customers and generating attractive returns for shareholders.
Researchers from University of Michigan Report Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Insurance (The Dynamics of Related Diversification: Evidence From the Health Insurance Industry Following the Affordable Care Act): Insurance
-- Data detailed on Insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Research Summary: We provide a theory of when relatedness will encourage both diversifying entry and post-entry exit. Our formal model reveals two channels through which resource sharing in combination with firm capabilities affects diversifying entry and post-entry exit.”
Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Players Health, OptioPay, Qover: Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Embedded Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Shandong Technology and Business University Reports Findings in Sustainability Research (Innovation and financial sustainability in China’s long-term care insurance: An empirical analysis of the Nantong pilot): Sustainability Research
-- New research on Sustainability Research is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Against a backdrop of aging and declining birthrates, the demand for long-term care insurance (LTCI) systems in various countries throughout the world continues to rise. Most traditional LTCI systems only cover a limited group of people, which cannot solve the problem of nursing needs among other groups, and, further, it makes financial sustainability very difficult to achieve.”
Jacobo Bazbaz: In 2023 the insurance sector needs four elements
The leading executive in the insurance sector in Latin America , Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal. , shows us his vision for 2023 for the insurance sector. The best thing to do in 2023 is to have a policy of prevention and structure budgets accordingly." -- Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal. MIAMI, FLORIDA. ,
Bipartisan Policy Center: 'Improving and Strengthening Employer-Sponsored Insurance'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 23 (TNSrep) -- The Bipartisan Policy Center issued the following report on. entitled "Improving and Strengthening Employer-Sponsored Insurance." 13 ... Section I: Increase Transparency in the Health Care System. 20 ... Section II: Empower Employers with Payment and Pricing Tools. 29 ... Section III: Address Market Power...
Insurance Fraud Detection Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Insurance Fraud Detection Market to be Driven by the Stringent Regulations in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026. titled, ‘Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global insurance fraud detection market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, organization, deployment, service, solution, application, and major regions.
Oscar Health, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced that Co-Founder & CEO,. Mario Schlosser. , will present at the 41st Annual. J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. on. Wednesday, January 11, 2023. at. 5:15 PM PT.
Top life insurance stories of 2022 focused on COVD-19, business case for buying life insurance
Advisors spend a great deal of time persuading their prospects to protect themselves and their loved ones with the gift of life insurance. The most popular stories in 2022 ranged from record setting indexed life sales to re-thinking the “buy term and invest the difference” strategy, to the continuing controversy over IUL illustrations. Here’s a look at the most-read life insurance articles in InsuranceNewsNet in 2022.
Shipping Captains Receive Space Security
Piracy is still an issue in modern times, with criminal groups using advanced equipment and tactics to attack commercial vessels in waters around. . These attacks involving the robbery and ransom of ships cost between. $13. and. $16 billion. annually. The actual number of attacks is unknown due to underreporting...
