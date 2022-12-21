Waterdrop Chief Actuary Hui Teng: Good Products and Services Are the Underlying Logic of High-quality Transformation for Health Insurance

Read full article on original website
International Association of Insurance Supervisors Issues Report Entitled 'IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in Insurance Sector'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 26 (TNSrep) -- The International Association of Insurance Supervisors. entitled "IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in the Insurance Sector." Use of Application programming interfaces and open data ... 5. * Introduction ... 5. * Definition of "open insurance" and use cases ... 6. * Possible risks and...
“System And Method For Processing Medical Claims Using Biometric Signatures” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220392591): Rom Technologies Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors Arn, Peter ( Roxbury, CT , US); Greene , Jonathan (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic medical record (EMR) systems may be used to generate and maintain an electronic record of health-related information relating to or about individuals within a health care organization. The health-related information may be input by a variety of entities, e.g., the individuals’ health care providers, where such entries may be made by any medically-related entity or its representatives, for example: administrators, nurses, doctors, or other authorized individuals; insurance companies; billing companies; hospitals; testing centers, such as those related to radiologic services, blood and bodily fluid testing services; and psychological service providers, such as psychologists, social workers, addiction and other counselors, and psychiatrists. Each healthcare service may have one or more medical billing codes, for example,
Wuhan University Reports Findings in Public Health (Use of social health insurance for hospital care by internal migrants in China-Evidence from the 2018 China migrants dynamic survey): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “China’s welfare system including social health insurance has been closely linked to its unique household registration system, despite high population mobility over the past few decades. This study aimed to determine the pattern of health insurance usage from internal migrants in mainland.
Studies from University of Cape Town Update Current Data on Health Policy and Planning (How does power shape District Health Management Team responsiveness to public feedback in Low-and-Middle Income Countries? An interpretive synthesis): Health and Medicine – Health Policy and Planning
-- Research findings on health policy and planning are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Responsiveness is a core element of WHO’s health system framework, considered important in ensuring inclusive and accountable health systems. System-wide responsiveness requires system-wide action, and District Health Management Teams (DHMTs) play critical governance roles in many health systems.”
NHIA Act Strategic to Changing Health Insurance Landscape in Nigeria – Expert
The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has said that the implementation of the NHIA Act 2022 signed into Law by President. was strategic to changing the health insurance landscape in. Nigeria. . The Deputy General Manager and Coordinator,. Lagos State Office of NHIA. , Mrs. Aisha Haruna Abubakar. , who...
Study Findings on Machine Learning Are Outlined in Reports from Sigma Institute of Engineering (Fraud Detection in Medical Insurance Claim System using Machine Learning : A Review): Machine Learning
-- Investigators publish new report on artificial intelligence. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Since the beginning of the insurance industry, there has been the problem of fraudulent insurance claims.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. Sigma Institute of...
Bipartisan Policy Center: 'Improving and Strengthening Employer-Sponsored Insurance'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 23 (TNSrep) -- The Bipartisan Policy Center issued the following report on. entitled "Improving and Strengthening Employer-Sponsored Insurance." 13 ... Section I: Increase Transparency in the Health Care System. 20 ... Section II: Empower Employers with Payment and Pricing Tools. 29 ... Section III: Address Market Power...
Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Players Health, OptioPay, Qover: Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Embedded Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Progressive, Liberty Mutual, State
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Findings in Biologics Reported from Henri Mondor Hospital [Long-term persistence of second-line biologics in psoriatic arthritis patients with prior TNF inhibitor exposure: a nationwide cohort study from the French health insurance database …]: Biotechnology – Biologics
-- Researchers detail new data in biologics. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Tumour necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) agents are most often the first-choice biological treatment for patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA). When their discontinuation is needed, a switch to another TNFi or to another therapeutic class may be considered.”
American Council of Life Insurers: Congress Helps Millions Of Workers Save For Retirement With SECURE 2.0, Registration For Index-Linked Annuities Act Passage
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President & CEO. made the following comments today on "SECURE 2.0" and the Registration for Index-Linked Annuities (RILA) Act, retirement security measures. Congress. approved today as part of the 2023 spending package. "Members of. Congress. today made a real difference in the lives of...
Patent Issued for Autonomous vehicle control systems with collision detection and response capabilities (USPTO 11521271): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Gibson, Timothy W. ( Barrington, IL , US), Gore,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Aspects of the disclosure relate to vehicle control and guidance systems that may provide automated and/or remote control of one or more autonomous vehicles. In particular, one or more aspects of the disclosure relate to autonomous vehicle control systems with collision detection and response capabilities.
Patent Issued for Valence profiling of virtual interactive objects (USPTO 11521719): Verily Life Sciences LLC
-- Verily Life Sciences LLC ( Mountain View, California , United States ) has been issued patent number 11521719, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Contemporary research has begun exploring how media content affects the emotional health state. Such research has considered emotion as a predictor of media selection, an outcome of media exposure, a mediator of other psychological/behavioral outcomes resulting from media exposure, etc.
PetPartners Expands Pet Insurance Offering to Thousands of Employers Through Selerix
PetPartners Inc. has teamed up with Selerix to offer its true group pet insurance benefit on their industry-leading benefits administration platform. Selerix is trusted by employers and brokers to facilitate benefits administration and enrollment for core and voluntary insurance products. This relationship makes. PetPartners. offering accessible to an additional 11...
Nigeria Insurers Cede N128bn Oil & Gas Premium to Foreign Firms
As Nigerian insurance companies continue to struggle with low capacity in underwriting oil and gas risks, about N128.3 billion worth of premium from the sector was transferred to reinsurers and foreign insurance companies in the first nine months of this year. Vanguard findings from the. National Insurance Commission. , NAICOM,...
Insurance Coalition Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Credit Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Equinox, Chubb, Atradius, Euler Hermes
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Credit Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Patent Issued for Secure content sharing (USPTO 11520911): Imprivata Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Gage, John (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11520911 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “As computer systems become ubiquitous in both the home and industry, the ability for any one individual to access applications and data has increased dramatically. While such ease of access has streamlined many tasks such as paying bills, ordering supplies, and searching for information, it entails a the risk of providing the wrong data or functionality to the wrong person, which can be fatal to an organization. Instances of data breaches at many consumer-product companies and the need to comply with certain statutory measures (e.g., Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Child Online Protection Act (COPA), Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), etc.) have forced many companies and institutions to implement much stricter system access policies. Healthcare regulations, for example, mandate that “protected health information” (PHI) be accessible only by an authorized caregiver. Proper user authentication is required to access and alter PHI; this not only ensures patient privacy and safety, but also permits changes made to patient records to be audited later. Access restrictions are generally implemented, following user log-in to the system, by controlling access to applications with access to PHI.
Fed indicator shows inflation cooling in the U.S.
Inflation appears to be easing, according to the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation after showing that price increases continued to moderate in November. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported on Friday, December 23. A campaign against inflation. The rising…
Why is the Fed looking to raise interest rates in '23?
MetroWest Daily News, The (Framingham, MA) Federal Reserve officials predicted last week that they'll need to raise interest rates more than they had planned in 2023 to bring down inflation. Fed rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money for a car or house and of carrying a credit card...
