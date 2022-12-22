ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Will Astrology: Sagittarius, you are authorized to be 'difficult' in your 2023 quest for success, but don't be a diva

By Rob Brezsny
 4 days ago

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To inspire your self-inquiry in 2023, I have chosen a passage from Hermann Hesse's fairy tale "A Dream Sequence." It will provide guidance as you dive further than ever before into the precious mysteries in your inner depths. Hesse addressed his "good ardent darkness, the warm cradle of the soul, and lost homeland." He asked them to open up for him. He wanted them to be fully available to his conscious mind. Hesse said this to his soul: "Just feel your way, soul, just wander about, burrow into the full bath of innocent twilight drives!"

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Cardiovascular surgeon Michael DeBakey lived until age 99. He almost died at 97, but was able to capitalize on an invention that he himself had created years before: a polymer resin that could repair or replace aging blood vessels. Surgeons used his technology to return him to health. I am predicting that in 2023, you, too, will derive a number of benefits from your actions in the past. Things you made, projects you nurtured and ideas you initiated will prove valuable to you as you encounter the challenges and opportunities of the future.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): I decided to divine the state of your financial karma. To begin, I swirled a $10 bill through the flame rising from a green candle. Then I sought cosmic auguries in the burn patterns on the bill. The oracle provided bad news and good news. The bad news is that you live on a planet where one-fifth of the population owns much more than four-fifths of the wealth. The good news is that in 2023, you will be in decent shape to move closer to the elite one-fifth. Amazingly, the oracle also suggests that your ability to get richer quicker will increase in direct proportion to your integrity and generosity.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Aries author Eric G. Wilson has written a book that I might typically recommend to 40 percent of the Aries tribe. But in 2023, I will raise that to 80 percent of you. The title is How to Be Weird: An Off-Kilter Guide to Living a One-of-a-Kind Life . According to my analysis of the astrological omens, it will make sense for you to stop making sense on a semi-regular basis. Cheerfully rebelling against the status quo should be one of your most rewarding hobbies. The best way to educate and entertain yourself will be to ask yourself, "What is the most original and imaginative thing I can do right now?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): One of your potential superpowers is cultivating links between the spiritual and physical worlds. If you develop this talent, you illuminate the ways that eternity permeates the everyday routine. You weave together the sacred and the mundane so they synergize each other. You understand how practical matters may be infused with archetypal energies and epic themes. I hope you will be doing a lot of this playful work in 2023, Taurus. Many of us non-Bulls would love you to teach us more about these mysteries.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Here are six fun and useful projects for you to cultivate in 2023. No. 1: Initiate interesting trends. Don't follow mediocre trends. No. 2: Exert buoyant leadership in the groups you are part of. No. 3: Practice the art of enhancing your concentration by relaxing. No. 4: Every Sunday at noon, renew your vow to not deceive or lie to yourself during the coming week. No. 5: Make it your goal to be a fabulous communicator, not just an average one. No. 6: Cultivate your ability to discern what people are hiding or pretending about.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): In 2023, I hope you will refine and deepen your relationship with your gut instinct. I will be ecstatic if you learn more about the differences between your lucid intuition and the worry-mongering that your pesky demons rustle up. If you attend to these matters — and life will conspire to help you, if you do — your rhythm will become dramatically more secure and stable. Your guidance system will serve you better than it ever has. A caveat: Seeking perfection in honing these skills is not necessary. Just do the best you can.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Psychiatrist and author Irvin Yalom wrote, "The question of meaning in life is, as the Buddha thought, not edifying. One must immerse oneself into the river of life and let the question drift away." But Holocaust survivor and philosopher Viktor Frankl had a radically different view. He said that a sense of meaning is the single most important thing. That's what sustains and nourishes us through the years: the feeling that our life has a meaning and that any particular experience has a meaning. I share Frankl's perspective, and I advise you to adopt his approach throughout 2023. You will have unprecedented opportunities to see and know the overarching plan of your destiny, which has been only partially visible to you in the past. You will be regularly blessed with insights about your purpose here on earth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): As a young woman, Virgo-born Ingeborg Rapoport (1912–2017) studied medicine at the University of Hamburg in Germany. But in 1938, the Nazis refused to let her defend her Ph.D. thesis and get her medical degree because of her Jewish ancestry. Seventy-seven years later, she was finally given a chance to finish what she had started. Success! The dean of the school said, "She was absolutely brilliant. Her specific knowledge about the latest developments in medicine was unbelievable." I expect comparable developments for you in 2023, Virgo. You will receive defining opportunities or invitations that have not been possible before. Postponed breakthroughs and resolutions will become achievable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Of the 2,200-plus humans quoted in a 21st-century edition of Bartlett's Familiar Quotations, 164 are women — a mere 7 percent! At least that's more than the four females represented in 1855's first edition. Let's take this atrocious injustice as our provocation for your horoscope. In accordance with astrological omens, one of your assignments in 2023 will be to make personal efforts to equalize power among the genders. Your well-being will thrive as you work to create a misogyny-free future. Here are possible actions: If you're a woman or nonbinary person, be extra bold and brave as you say what you genuinely think and feel and mean. If you're a man, foster your skills at listening to women and nonbinary people. Give them abundant space and welcome to speak their truths. It will be in your ultimate interest to do so!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): To prepare you for 2023, I'm offering you wisdom from mythologist Michael Meade. Of all the signs in the zodiac, you Scorpios will be most likely to extract riches from it. Meade writes: "Becoming a genuine individual requires learning the oppositions within oneself. Those who fail or refuse to face the oppositions within have no choice but to find enemies to project upon. 'Enemy' simply means 'not-friend'; unless a person deals with the not-friend within, they require enemies around them."

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): "I will always be as difficult as necessary to achieve the best," declared Sagittarian opera singer Maria Callas (1923–1977). Many critics say she was indeed one of the 20th century's best. The consensus is that she was also a temperamental prima donna. Impresario Rudolf Bing said she was a trial to work with "because she was so much more intelligent. Other artists, you could get around. But Callas you could not get around. She knew exactly what she wanted and why she wanted it." In accordance with astrological omens, Sagittarius, I authorize you, in your quest for success in 2023, to be as "difficult" as Callas was, in the sense of knowing exactly what you want. But please — so as to not undermine your success — don't lapse into diva-like behavior.

