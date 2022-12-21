Read full article on original website
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
insidepacksports.com
South Carolina WR Planning January Official Visit To NC State
While covering the 7 on 7 circuit last spring there were the usual suspects that impressed every week- Kevin Concepcion, Daylan Smothers, Nate Leacock. One under the radar player that turned heads consistently but didn’t receive as much fanfare was Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern WR Elijah Caldwell . He teamed up with NC State commit Lex Thomas on the Carolina Stars and was impressive.
UNC target, five-star guard set to make college decision
While all is quiet on the court as North Carolina is in the midst of an eight day hiatus, things are heating up for the Tar Heels on the recruiting trail. Five-star guard and UNC target Elliot Cadeau announced on Monday that he will be making his college decision on Dec. 28th.
Duke basketball set to host high-flying North Carolina recruit
According to a tweet from recruiting insider Andrew Slater on Monday evening, Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore will be in Durham on Jan. 11 for an unofficial Duke basketball visit. Presumably, he'll sit behind the bench when the Blue Devils host the Pittsburgh Panthers that night in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke basketball: Blue Devils slide again in AP poll
Because the Duke basketball team has played only one game in the past two weeks, the AP Top 25 voters had no choice but to base their updated assessment of the Blue Devils solely on their 81-70 loss to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) last week.
mebaneenterprise.com
Southeast Alamance High School forging into existence
Change is on the way to the local prep sports scene in eastern Alamance County, as Southeast Alamance High School prepares to open its doors for the 2023-24 school year. Former Eastern Alamance High principal Eric Yarbrough has taken the reins at Southeast Alamance High, and has the daunting task over the next several months to staff an entire school prior to August, when the school will officially open.
arizonasuntimes.com
University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program
A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
cbs17
SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell
WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
cbs17
Driver killed after striking vehicle driven by off-duty deputy in Cumberland County, troopers say
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision that closed a portion of U.S. 13 in both directions in Cumberland County around 7 p.m. on Monday evening. The Highway Patrol said initial indications are that the “at fault” driver was heading west on U.S....
cbs17
1 firefighter injured in Durham Burger King fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One firefighter is injured after a fire broke out at a Durham Burger King restaurant on Monday morning, according to Durham fire officials. On Monday at 8:18 a.m., the Durham Fire Department, Durham County EMS and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded with 27 firefighters and five medics to the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 70 at Burger King in reference to a structure fire.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?
Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
Burlington store has $10k in merchandise taken after break-in, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are trying to find information on a breaking and entering at an area business. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Burlington police officers responded to Camera Corner on South Church Street when the alarm went off. At the scene, they found a damaged window and checked the store. There was no […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims
United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
cbs17
Woman seriously injured at Raleigh hotel; man taken into custody, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was seriously injured at an extended stay hotel in Raleigh Christmas night, police said. The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. at 3531 Wake Forest Road, which is the location of an Extended Stay America. “An adult female has been transported to...
Injuries reported after Interstate 40 crash closes lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes were closed on Interstate 40 in Alamance County after a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143 near Exit 143 for Alamance Road/NC 62. The closure began at around 2:33 p.m., and maps showed around four miles […]
cbs17
Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
mymodernmet.com
Dog Stuck in Shelter for Over a Year Is Caught Smiling Himself to Sleep After Finally Getting Adopted
There are so many sweet souls in animal shelters that are just waiting for their person to find them and take them home. Sadly, bigger and older dogs are usually overlooked in favor of smaller pups. Some people mistake them for being too intimidating or aggressive; but, in actuality, these big lugs are usually sweethearts who will love you unconditionally. Petey the dog is a prime example of this. After being stuck at a shelter for over a year, he finally found his forever home. To make everything more inspiring, his new family even shared a picture of Petey sleeping with a smile on his face after moving in.
Suspect arrested in string of daytime burglaries in Cary
Police in Cary arrested a man in connection with a string of daytime burglaries.
2 adults found shot, man dies from injuries: Durham Police confirm deadly Christmas Day shooting
The shooting is under investigation and police are asking for the public's help with the investigation.
jocoreport.com
Four Oaks Man Arrested Following Narcotics Investigation
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested a Four Oaks man December 21 during a traffic stop. Joi Keon Williams, age 22, of the 200 block of Keen Road, was taken into custody. Authorities said suspected narcotics was seized during the traffic stop. He had previously been under...
