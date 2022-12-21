Read full article on original website
Sally Auto Sales blesses Alliance family with car, 400 gifts
ALLIANCE − Sarah Damelio said the Christmas of 2021 was her worst. She was working to recover from an addiction to methamphetamine and other drugs. Damelio, 40, had lost custody of her five children to Stark County Children Services. And she was pregnant with her sixth. All of that...
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
'This is the worst-case scenario': Ohio couple among thousands struggling to get home for holidays
CLEVELAND — Leslie Porach and her husband, Mike, decided to take a pre-holiday getaway to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as a gift to themselves ahead of the hustle and bustle of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and all that goes along with both of them. What You Need To Know.
34 years after Pan Am 103 Tragedy: Alliance family feels justice is finally near
As family members gathered around the final resting place of Peter Vulcu at Alliance City Cemetery on a cold December morning, it was clear time has not healed all of their wounds.
Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission Chairman Issues Statement on the Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash Incident on Dec. 23
BEREA, Ohio – Jerry N. Hruby, chairman of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, issued the following statement concerning the multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 106.4 in Erie and Sandusky counties on Dec. 23, 2022:. “Our deepest sympathy goes to those affected by this...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
Winter Blitz happening now at Hall of Fame Village in Canton!
Joe and Ciarra talk with Hall of Fame Village's, Anne Graffice about Winter Blitz festivities in Canton! (Sponsored by: Hall of Fame Village)
Malvern man dies in early morning fire
A Malvern man died in an early morning fire Dec. 22 in the 300 block of E. Grant St. Great Trail Fire Department Chief Ralph Castellucci said his department was dispatched to the single family home at 5:46 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire venting from the home with multiple explosions from oxygen tanks in the home, used by a male resident who lived there. That resident was found deceased.
1 person dead, another injured following house explosion in Portage Lakes
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following a house explosion in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say the home blew up in the area of East Long Lake Boulevard close to North Turkeyfoot Road in Portage Lakes. Photos and video from the scene show one house totally leveled and others severely damaged on either side of it.
Police shooting of 1,000-gun brothers was justified, grand jury rules
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) – A Knox County grand jury exonerated officers involved in two separate August shooting cases in which three total suspects died. On Aug. 21, several units were involved in serving a search warrant on Gilchrist Road in Monroe Township, just northeast of Mount Vernon. The suspects, Randy Wilhelm, 56, and his […]
Family seeks help to locate Bucyrus area man
BUCYRUS—A Rural Bucyrus man, Duane Davy, was last by his family on Thanksgiving. He is 68 years old and around 6’1” tall. He has been listed as a missing person with the Crawford County Sheriff‘s Department. He is not at his residence and not answering his...
Edison, AEP Dealing With Storm Outages
A contractor for Duke Energy removes a damaged transformer as work continues to restore power to some of the nearly 20,000 without electricity in Terre Haute, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) 50,000 power customers were in the dark and cold across the First Energy and AEP Ohio...
Dover Fire, Building a Loss
Dover firefighters battled the frigid condition after a fire was called in Saturday at 7:21am. Captain Mike Mosser says they responded to 4316 Murray Road. At the residence, flames were showing from the roof of the building used as a garage and recording studio. Crews were on scene for roughly...
Massillon firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temperatures
MASSILLON Firefighters responded to a Christmas Eve day fire that appears to have started in a bedroom and put it out with temperatures in the low single-digits, a fire official said. Someone reported the fire at 217 Charles Ave. SE at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, said City Fire Assistant Chief Paul...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
Ashland Co. Sheriff's Dept. focusing on snow emergency
ASHLAND — At around 3 a.m. today, Sheriff E. Wayne Risner was up talking with dispatch and his enforcement sergeant. They told him the roads were covered in snow and ice, and snow was being blown around by high winds. So at 3:20 a.m., he issued a Level 2...
Truck crashes into front of VA building in Zanesville
Zanesville Police said a truck crashed into the front of the Veterans Affairs building on Maple Avenue Thursday. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 11:00 a.m. Lt. Chris Rice with the Zanesville Police Department said the driver of a truck was trying to turn into a parking space when his foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas pedal sending the vehicle through the front of the building.
