Holmes County, OH

Yahoo Sports

Sally Auto Sales blesses Alliance family with car, 400 gifts

ALLIANCE − Sarah Damelio said the Christmas of 2021 was her worst. She was working to recover from an addiction to methamphetamine and other drugs. Damelio, 40, had lost custody of her five children to Stark County Children Services. And she was pregnant with her sixth. All of that...
ALLIANCE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
theccmonline.com

Malvern man dies in early morning fire

A Malvern man died in an early morning fire Dec. 22 in the 300 block of E. Grant St. Great Trail Fire Department Chief Ralph Castellucci said his department was dispatched to the single family home at 5:46 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire venting from the home with multiple explosions from oxygen tanks in the home, used by a male resident who lived there. That resident was found deceased.
MALVERN, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Family seeks help to locate Bucyrus area man

BUCYRUS—A Rural Bucyrus man, Duane Davy, was last by his family on Thanksgiving. He is 68 years old and around 6’1” tall. He has been listed as a missing person with the Crawford County Sheriff‘s Department. He is not at his residence and not answering his...
BUCYRUS, OH
whbc.com

Edison, AEP Dealing With Storm Outages

A contractor for Duke Energy removes a damaged transformer as work continues to restore power to some of the nearly 20,000 without electricity in Terre Haute, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) 50,000 power customers were in the dark and cold across the First Energy and AEP Ohio...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Fire, Building a Loss

Dover firefighters battled the frigid condition after a fire was called in Saturday at 7:21am. Captain Mike Mosser says they responded to 4316 Murray Road. At the residence, flames were showing from the roof of the building used as a garage and recording studio. Crews were on scene for roughly...
DOVER, OH
Yahoo Sports

Massillon firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temperatures

MASSILLON Firefighters responded to a Christmas Eve day fire that appears to have started in a bedroom and put it out with temperatures in the low single-digits, a fire official said. Someone reported the fire at 217 Charles Ave. SE at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, said City Fire Assistant Chief Paul...
MASSILLON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Co. Sheriff's Dept. focusing on snow emergency

ASHLAND — At around 3 a.m. today, Sheriff E. Wayne Risner was up talking with dispatch and his enforcement sergeant. They told him the roads were covered in snow and ice, and snow was being blown around by high winds. So at 3:20 a.m., he issued a Level 2...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Truck crashes into front of VA building in Zanesville

Zanesville Police said a truck crashed into the front of the Veterans Affairs building on Maple Avenue Thursday. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 11:00 a.m. Lt. Chris Rice with the Zanesville Police Department said the driver of a truck was trying to turn into a parking space when his foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas pedal sending the vehicle through the front of the building.
ZANESVILLE, OH

