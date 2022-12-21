Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
Related
Four-star Micah Mays caps wild week by making it official with Wake Forest
PALM BEACH GARDENS − All-American wide receiver Micah Mays' wild week started with boarding a plane to Texas to compete in the U.S. Army Bowl and ended with making his commitment to Wake Forest football official. First on the four-star's Early Signing Period docket was signing his National Letter of Intent. ...
mebaneenterprise.com
Southeast Alamance High School forging into existence
Change is on the way to the local prep sports scene in eastern Alamance County, as Southeast Alamance High School prepares to open its doors for the 2023-24 school year. Former Eastern Alamance High principal Eric Yarbrough has taken the reins at Southeast Alamance High, and has the daunting task over the next several months to staff an entire school prior to August, when the school will officially open.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greensboro, NC
Labeled as the Gate City, Greensboro is in the heart of North Carolina within Guilford County. While most of its attractions highlight the city's natural landscape, its diverse tourism also includes historical and art-focused museums. Part of the Piedmont Triad, this city's interesting past includes the momentous Civil Rights Movement...
Water leak at senior center in Winston-Salem displaces residents
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews have cleared the scene after a water leak at Somerset Court of University Place, a senior center, in Winston-Salem Monday. According to the center, a pipe burst early in the morning due to the cold weather. Thirteen of the residents that were displaced are...
Winston-Salem sells historic homes for $1 to ensure preservation of African American history
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic community in the Piedmont Triad is a step closer to preservation. Triad Cultural Arts in Winston-Salem has been trying for 7 years to obtain the remaining shotgun houses in Happy Hill. This year, the Winston-Salem City Council helped them finally get them. It’s been a challenge trying to preserve […]
wschronicle.com
Honors and accolades as Chief Thompson retires from WSPD
At the end of the month Chief Catrina Thompson will officially retire from the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Thompson, a native of Detroit who has spent her entire career with the WSPD, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. To show appreciation for her 28 years of service to the WSPD and the citizens of Winston-Salem, a special ceremony was held last week at the Benton Convention Center.
WATCH: FOX8’s Van Denton makes his own white Christmas
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Cold weather came to the Triad without the snow this holiday weekend, but that did not stop FOX8’s Van Denton. With the help of his handy snow machine, Van made his own white Christmas this year. By the time he was done, Van had created his own winter wonderland in […]
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem car shop pays the bill for a pastor in need
He was homeless and living on the street for about a year. Now, he struggles, living paycheck to paycheck.
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
Suspect leads Asheboro police on high-speed chase into Greensboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police want to find the person responsible for breaking into several cars and leading a multi-county chase. Police responded to a 911 call of multiple car break-ins at Summers Run Apartments Saturday. At least five cars were broken into, according to investigators. Officers spotted the...
High Point University
HPU’s Christmas Worship Service Airs Nationally on NBC
Several High Point University groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 23, 2022 – “A Serenade for Shepherds,” a special Christmas worship service filmed on High Point...
Photographer takes traditional Santa photos to the next level
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For many families, a yearly visit with Santa is a holiday tradition. "I see it always have seen Santa Claus as a majestic character that is part of our folklore," said Larry Hersberger. Hersberger has taken Santa photos for many years. But in 2008, he took...
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
Man dead after crash on Huffine Mill Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a crash on Huffine Mill Road in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to a crash on Huffine Mill Road Friday around 6:45 p.m. Police said Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, was driving north of Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road as Tess Edwards Blakeney, 52, was making a left turn from Penry Road onto Huffine Mill Road, when the two cars crashed into each other. After the crash, Sanders' car traveled off the roadway, hit a tree, and caught on fire.
1 dead in fiery NC crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
Search underway for missing kayaker on Belews Lake in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a kayaker who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours. The missing kayaker is […]
NC chase hits 100+ mph with breaking and entering suspect in stolen car, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Speeds of over 100 mph were reached during a high-speed chase, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police received reports of vehicle breaking and entering occurring at an apartment complex in Asheboro, police said Saturday. Investigators say they spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over around 7 a.m. […]
What to do if a frozen pipe bursts, the dangers they can cause
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nothing could be more inconvenient than a frozen water pipe over the Christmas weekend. Experts say the cold air we are dealing with Friday night in particular there will be some folks who have to weather frozen pipes. So, be sure to leave the faucets dripping...
Emergency official in hospital after crash on US 421 in Guilford County on the scene of a previous crash, troopers say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An emergency official was taken to the hospital after a volunteer fire department vehicle he was in was hit on Friday on US 421 by a driver who has been charged, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 9:41 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash […]
Comments / 0