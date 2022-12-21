ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

247Sports

Film Review: How Wake Forest used pick-and-roll wrinkles to upset Duke

To pull off the upset over Duke in Winston-Salem, Wake Forest put together its most complete two-way effort of the season. It was an impressive turnaround against a talented opponent — three days prior, the Demon Deacons had a performance to forget at Rutgers, a Top 10 (No. 3 in adjusted efficiency), opponent turnover rate (26.0 percent) and opponent effective shooting (41.8 eFG%). During that game, Wake Forest managed to scored just 0.82 points per possession — despite shooting 11-of-26 (42.33 3P%). That’s what’ll happen when you turn the ball over 22 times — or 32 percent of your possessions.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

New arena football team to unveil jerseys at local bar

United Firepower is the new arena football team set to play their first game at the fairgrounds annex next spring. The team is inviting fans and Winston-Salem locals to their jersey reveal and team meet and greet on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at ROAR entertainment complex at 633 N. Liberty St.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

Honors and accolades as Chief Thompson retires from WSPD

At the end of the month Chief Catrina Thompson will officially retire from the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Thompson, a native of Detroit who has spent her entire career with the WSPD, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. To show appreciation for her 28 years of service to the WSPD and the citizens of Winston-Salem, a special ceremony was held last week at the Benton Convention Center.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina cookie cops stifle holiday cheer

Shoppers come to Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro for the experience as much as the food. Immigrants from Sudan, Pakistan, France, and other parts of the world gather with local growers in the parking lot at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to sell fresh produce and homemade dishes. Some vendors bring...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Project Denver dangles $6.4 million investment

Resident J.T. Hinson is seen addressing the Surry County Board of Commissioners via the county’s video feed. Hinson questioned the secrecy behind the incentive package being offered to Project Cobra of $36,244 over five years which the commissioners approved unanimously. There are presents under the Christmas tree that entice,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
High Point University

HPU’s Christmas Worship Service Airs Nationally on NBC

Several High Point University groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 23, 2022 – “A Serenade for Shepherds,” a special Christmas worship service filmed on High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Remembering former longtime retired WXII 12 employee who died of cancer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 is remembering a former and longtime retired WXII 12 employee who lost his battle with cancer. Don Holland worked at WXII for 34 years before retiring as Chief of Photography. He helped the station transition from editing on film to videotape. Don was also instrumental in ensuring our reporters and photographers could report live in the field by helping implement new technology. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962, and his Channel 12 co-workers were often entertained by his army stories.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Most Wanted

Most Wanted

The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Clark Griswold Has Nothing On High Point University President Nido Qubein

Anyone who knows High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein knows that, whenever he does something, he goes all in. That’s the case even when it comes to Christmas because right now the university has the state’s tallest Christmas tree as well as an abundance of other Christmas decorations that are drawing people to the campus from all around.
HIGH POINT, NC

