WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 is remembering a former and longtime retired WXII 12 employee who lost his battle with cancer. Don Holland worked at WXII for 34 years before retiring as Chief of Photography. He helped the station transition from editing on film to videotape. Don was also instrumental in ensuring our reporters and photographers could report live in the field by helping implement new technology. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962, and his Channel 12 co-workers were often entertained by his army stories.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO