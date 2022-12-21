Read full article on original website
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
Four-star Micah Mays caps wild week by making it official with Wake Forest
PALM BEACH GARDENS − All-American wide receiver Micah Mays' wild week started with boarding a plane to Texas to compete in the U.S. Army Bowl and ended with making his commitment to Wake Forest football official. First on the four-star's Early Signing Period docket was signing his National Letter of Intent. ...
Film Review: How Wake Forest used pick-and-roll wrinkles to upset Duke
To pull off the upset over Duke in Winston-Salem, Wake Forest put together its most complete two-way effort of the season. It was an impressive turnaround against a talented opponent — three days prior, the Demon Deacons had a performance to forget at Rutgers, a Top 10 (No. 3 in adjusted efficiency), opponent turnover rate (26.0 percent) and opponent effective shooting (41.8 eFG%). During that game, Wake Forest managed to scored just 0.82 points per possession — despite shooting 11-of-26 (42.33 3P%). That’s what’ll happen when you turn the ball over 22 times — or 32 percent of your possessions.
Mizzou Closes Gap With Late First Half Score vs. Wake Forest
The Tigers got off to a slow start in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou-Wake Forest Gasparilla Bowl low attendance called out on social media
The 2022 Gasparilla Bowl is not exactly a hot ticket. The Mizzou-Wake Forest matchup did not draw many fans to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. As one can see on the ESPN broadcast, it’s mostly empty seats for the Tigers and Demon Deacons Friday night. The lackluster attendance generated...
wschronicle.com
New arena football team to unveil jerseys at local bar
United Firepower is the new arena football team set to play their first game at the fairgrounds annex next spring. The team is inviting fans and Winston-Salem locals to their jersey reveal and team meet and greet on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at ROAR entertainment complex at 633 N. Liberty St.
wccbcharlotte.com
Nascar Hall of Famer, Ray Evernham, Laser Focused On A Progam Close To His Heart
MOORESVILLE, NC – Ray Evernham walked away from NASCAR being his full time job in 2008. But the Nascar Hall of Famer is just as busy now working with young adults who are on the autism spectrum. Evernham’s Ignite program helps those young adults build fulfilling lives. “We...
wschronicle.com
Honors and accolades as Chief Thompson retires from WSPD
At the end of the month Chief Catrina Thompson will officially retire from the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Thompson, a native of Detroit who has spent her entire career with the WSPD, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. To show appreciation for her 28 years of service to the WSPD and the citizens of Winston-Salem, a special ceremony was held last week at the Benton Convention Center.
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina cookie cops stifle holiday cheer
Shoppers come to Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro for the experience as much as the food. Immigrants from Sudan, Pakistan, France, and other parts of the world gather with local growers in the parking lot at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to sell fresh produce and homemade dishes. Some vendors bring...
Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
Mount Airy News
Project Denver dangles $6.4 million investment
Resident J.T. Hinson is seen addressing the Surry County Board of Commissioners via the county’s video feed. Hinson questioned the secrecy behind the incentive package being offered to Project Cobra of $36,244 over five years which the commissioners approved unanimously. There are presents under the Christmas tree that entice,...
High Point University
HPU’s Christmas Worship Service Airs Nationally on NBC
Several High Point University groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 23, 2022 – “A Serenade for Shepherds,” a special Christmas worship service filmed on High Point...
WXII 12
Remembering former longtime retired WXII 12 employee who died of cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 is remembering a former and longtime retired WXII 12 employee who lost his battle with cancer. Don Holland worked at WXII for 34 years before retiring as Chief of Photography. He helped the station transition from editing on film to videotape. Don was also instrumental in ensuring our reporters and photographers could report live in the field by helping implement new technology. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962, and his Channel 12 co-workers were often entertained by his army stories.
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
5,000+ still without power in Triad on Christmas Eve; Duke Energy ends rolling blackouts
(WGHP) — People throughout the Piedmont Triad could be experiencing blackouts during Christmas Eve as Duke Energy shut off power in some parts of the state. At 7:38 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Duke Energy tweeted that it had begun “short temporary power outages.” Duke Energy outage maps at one point showed that over 50,000 people […]
thestokesnews.com
Most Wanted
The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
rhinotimes.com
Clark Griswold Has Nothing On High Point University President Nido Qubein
Anyone who knows High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein knows that, whenever he does something, he goes all in. That’s the case even when it comes to Christmas because right now the university has the state’s tallest Christmas tree as well as an abundance of other Christmas decorations that are drawing people to the campus from all around.
Large fire damages business in Moore County on Christmas Eve
The blaze was reported around 11:30 a.m. at Holmes Buildings Systems at 2863 Plank Road in Robbins.
