New Netflix ad-supported tier isn't a success just yet

Netflix Basic with ads , the new, cheaper, ad-supported tier of the popular streaming service, isn't proving popular with new subscribers.

According to subscription analytics firm Antenna, only 9% of new sign-ups to Netflix have been on the new tier Since it launched one month ago, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company says that around 0.2% of all Netflix subscribers in the US are on the new, cheaper plan, which costs $6.99 per month. Netflix Standard, the next tier up, is $15.49 per month. Antenna's data also estimated that, overall, new November subscriptions for Netflix were lower in the US than in October before the ad tier launched.

By comparison, HBO Max launched an ad-supported tier back in June 2021 and Antenna reported that this drove 15% of new sign-ups in its first month. 21% of the platform's total subscribers are now on this plan.

However, Netflix said that the data from Antenna was inaccurate. "It’s still very early days for our ad-supported tier and we’re pleased with its launch and engagement, as well as the eagerness of advertisers to partner with Netflix," the streamer said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

The unpopularity of the Basic with ads plan could be due to the limited options on hand – Netflix Originals like House of Cards, The Last Kingdom, and Peaky Blinders are not available to watch on the new tier, along with popular shows like New Girl, The Good Place, and Friday Night Lights.

