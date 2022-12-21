ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Russian space debris forces space station to dodge, delays US spacewalk

By Tereza Pultarova
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

NASA delayed a planned spacewalk to venture outside the International Space Station at the last moment on Wednesday after a large piece of Russian space debris came dangerously close to the orbital outpost.

NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada were getting ready to step out from the U.S.-built Quest airlock on the International Space Station early Wednesday (Dec. 21) to install new solar arrays when their Mission Control team commanded them to halt the work. Instead, the space station will perform an emergency maneuver to get out of the way of a large piece of space debris that is on track to get dangerously close to the lab later in the day. The spacewalk was ultimately rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22.

The debris in question is a piece of a Russian rocket, the 11-foot-wide (3.35 meters) Fregat upper stage used on Soyuz and Zenith launchers. The junk was predicted to get within less than a quarter of a mile (0.4 kilometers) from the station later today, triggering a "red," highest-level warning, Dan Huot, NASA spokesperson at Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, said during live commentary.

Related: International Space Station: Live updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrXxN_0jqCJzTE00

Two American astronauts were just getting ready for a spacewalk when the ground control team learned a piece of space debris was getting too close to the space station. (Image credit: NASA)

"This is a piece of debris that's been tracked over the last couple of days and its tracking data was always in our green or yellow range, which doesn't necessitate doing a maneuver," Huot said. "But this morning, it moved to red, and once we get into red, we have to take action, whether it's a debris maneuver or some other precautionary measure to help keep the crew safe."

The decision to cancel the spacewalk was made at around 5 a.m. EST (1000 GMT), Huot added. The ground control team is now preparing to steer the station to safety using thrusters aboard Russia's Progress cargo spacecraft that is currently docked to the station's Russian segment. The maneuver is expected to take place at 8:42 a.m. EST (1342 GMT).

Huot said that the space station is in no danger from the debris, which was predicted to make its closest approach to the space lab at 11:17 a.m. EST (1617 GMT).

NASA will look for a new slot for the needed spacewalk, which might take place later this week.

"The crew is going to have to replan their schedule for the day so they don't expect to see a spacewalk today," Huot said. "The crew is not in danger. This is not the first time we've done this and won't be the last. This is just about some of the realities of operating in low Earth orbit."

Related stories:

The most memorable spacewalks in history

The International Space Station: Facts, history and tracking

In photos: The amazing spacewalks of Expedition 61

The incident comes about a week after a significant coolant leak from Russia's Soyuz crew capsule, which brought NASA's Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin to the space station in September. The leak, which may have rendered the capsule unsafe to fly astronauts home, was blamed on a piece of space debris or a meteorite by experts, although a formal investigation is still underway.

If the concerns are confirmed, the space station might be for the first time in its history without a capability to bring its entire crew safely home in case of a serious incident aboard.

"Never a dull day aboard the International Space Station," Huot said.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 4 p.m. EST to note that NASA has rescheduled the spacewalk for Thursday, Dec. 22. You can watch the spacewalk live online , courtesy of NASA TV, beginning at 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT). The spacewalk will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).

Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @TerezaPultarova . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever

The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
natureworldnews.com

Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine

In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
NEVADA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Space.com

Space.com

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy