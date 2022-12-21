How to watch the Australian Open 2023: live stream the matches from around the world

The first big tennis tournament of 2023 is the Australian Open, which begins on January 16 and runs for two weeks until January 29.

This Grand Slam tennis event takes place in Melbourne Park, and marks the 111th Australian Open since the first one in 1905.

With champions like Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams and Novac Djokovic all playing, it's certainly going to be a tournament to watch. Luckily it's easy to do so.

This guide will help you work out how to watch the Australian Open, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Australian Open in the US

In the US, one way to watch the Australian Open is via the sports streaming app ESPN Plus . The $9.99-per-month sports app is showing live coverage of the matches, making it the most affordable option to watch the Australian Open.

ESPN is your exclusive hub for the Australian Open, as various ESPN channels are carrying the matches through the two weeks. The primary channel, ESPN, is showing the finals, but ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 also are being used for taped and live early-tournament coverage.

If your cable package includes these channels, then you've got nothing to worry about. But if not, various live TV streaming services offer them: there's FuboTV ($69.99 per month), Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month), YouTube TV ($64.99 per month) and Sling TV 's Orange plan ($40 per month, or $55 for the Blue plan as well as the Orange).

ABC is going to be airing highlights segments too; it's available via all of the aforementioned services except for Sling TV.

How to watch the Australian Open in the UK

In the UK, your best way of watching the Australian Open is via the factual streaming service Discovery Plus , using its Entertainment and Sport plan, which you can find here .

This £6.99-per-month streaming service tier offers access to Eurosport, which once used to be an independent sports streaming site but now sits as part of Discovery. You can also pay £59.99 for a year's subscription.

Just be warned: Discovery Plus' £3.99-per-month or £39.99-per-year Entertainment plan won't work, as you need the version including Sport.

How to watch the Australian Open online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Australian Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major sporting events like the Australian Open or other content even if you're not there . Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Your Australian Open questions

When does the Australian Open take place?

The first round of the Australian Open 2032 starts January 16 — it's Men's Singles and Women's Singles that day; the other strains begin shortly after.

Quarterfinals begin on January 24, with semifinals then taking place on January 26 for Women's Singles and January 27 for Men's Singles.

The last two days of the tournament, January 28 and 29, see the women's Singles Final and Men's Singles Final, respectively.

Where does the Australian Open take place?

The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park in (you guessed it) Melbourne, in (right again) Australia.

The tournament uses hard courts, same as the US Open.

Who are the top tennis players?

While countless tennis players will play in the Australian Open, eyes will be on the current top players.

The Men's Singles top player is currently Carlos Alcaraz, with Rafael Nadal (who won the Men's Singles at the Australian Open in 2022) and Casper Ruud coming in at second in third.

The Women's Singles is currently led by Iga Świątek, with Ons Jabeur second and Jessica Pegula third. Defending Australian Open champions, Ashleigh Barty, has retired from tennis so won't be playing in the tournament.