ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Hi-Fi?

LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570

By Ruben Circelli
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFBEl_0jqCIzZr00

Here at What Hi-Fi? , we're big fans of LG OLEDs, but it's easy not to be as big a supporter of an OLED pricetag. Luckily, LG's A2 is now on a massive discount, bringing the price down $730 to $570 for the 48-inch model at Best Buy .

We've reviewed (and loved) tons of other LG OLEDs, so while we haven't reviewed the A2 just yet, you can rest assured that this is a reputable brand, and we'd expect good things from this TV. If you're in the market for a budget-conscious OLED TV, this cheap LG OLED is worth a look.

Best Buy LG A2 OLED deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316YRj_0jqCIzZr00

48-inch A2 OLED: $1299 $570 at Best Buy
With 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR support all present, plus all the smart functionality you could want, this OLED TV could be a great buy thanks to this recent price drop. View Deal

LG's OLED TVs are known across the world for their rich blacks, excellent image quality, and robust storehouse of modern smart features, and the A2 OLED from LG promises all this and more. With 4K resolution, HDR and Dolby Vision support, and powered by LG's a7 Gen5 processor things look extremely promising on paper.

Whether you're a gamer who wants HGiG or ALLM support or you're just a casual cable or movie fan, the LG A2 OLED has you covered.

Of course, no matter what you watch on the A2 you'll get to enjoy its OLED panel. And, given our experience of its pricier C2 and G2 siblings, we doubt you'll be disappointed. We'd expect deep rich blacks to be the order of the day and although it's unlikely to match the performance of those pricier LG OLEDs, for the money we think the A2 still deserves a shot.

If you're in the market for a new TV that's affordable but that also comes from a strong line of OLED TVs, then we think the A2 OLED is worth a look. It's already an entry-level set, but with this deal, you'll be able to pick up a 48-inch model for even less.

MORE:

Check out our list of the best 4K TVs

As well as the best OLED TVs

And the best LG TVs

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
pocketnow.com

VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED Smart TV is now 46 percent off

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I firmly believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart TV deals were crazy. Still, Amazon’s latest discount on VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV takes things to a whole new level, as you can now take this bad boy home for just $698 after scoring an insane 46 percent discount. VIZIO’s 75-inch M-series 4K smart TV usually sells for $1,300, which means that you would be scoring more than $600 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.
Billboard

Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone

So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today

If you want to upgrade your home theater, whether it’s to a bigger display or nicer tech, this is the deal for you. While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Maya Devi

What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?

Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for December 2022: Cheap 4K sets from Samsung, Hisense, LG and more

With the Christmas holidays approaching and the World Cup rumbling on, December is shaping up to be a great month to buy a new TV. Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this month.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (ultra HD) are now becoming standard, especially on streaming...
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

565
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy