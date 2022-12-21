Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
TE Rob Gronkowski Discussed Return With BucsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, FloridaModern GlobeDunedin, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Related
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ DUCKS
FLAMES (15-12-7) @ DUCKS (9-22-3) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Ducks:. Points - Troy Terry (28) Goals - Troy Terry...
NHL
Ovechkin Overcomes Howe in Caps Win
More than 18,000 fans found an early Christmas present tucked in their stockings on Friday night at Capital One Arena. Ever since Alex Ovechkin poured three pucks past Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek on Dec. 13 in Chicago to become the third player ever to score 800 career goals in the NHL, the Ovechkin Watch has been on high alert.
NHL
MTL@DAL: Game Recap
DALLAS -- The Stars played the role of the Grinch on Friday, besting the Canadiens 4-2 at the American Airlines Center to head into the holiday break. Head coach Martin St-Louis made several changes to his lineup in Dallas, including a new top line of Jonathan Drouin, Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia. Suzuki's oftentime linemates Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach completed a trio with Mike Hoffman, while Michael Pezzetta was back in uniform for the first time on the current road trip in place of Evgenii Dadonov.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes
Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
Kane, Toews lift Blackhawks past Blue Jackets to end 8-game skid
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each had a goal and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at United Center on Friday. Max Domi had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (8-20-4), who had...
NHL
Stephenson's 4 points help Golden Knights to shootout win against Blues
LAS VEGAS -- Chandler Stephenson had four points and scored in the shootout in the Vegas Golden Knights' 5-4 victory against St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. Stephenson tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal with 1:36 left in the third period, scoring on a shot from below the right face-off circle off a rebound.
NHL
Shaw to have hearing for actions in Wild game
Forward facing discipline for kneeing Svechnikov of Sharks. Mason Shaw will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The Minnesota Wild forward is facing discipline for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov on Thursday. The incident occurred near the boards in the Sharks zone...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings seek revenge after a loss to Calgary in the season's first meeting. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
NHL
MTL@DAL: What you need to know
DALLAS - The Canadiens play their final game before the Christmas break on Friday in Dallas. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. Following games in Arizona and Colorado this week, the Canadiens are in Dallas on Friday with a chance to head home with points from every stop on the first half of their seven-game road trip. The Habs have split a pair of overtime decisions during their current jaunt, besting the Coyotes 3-2 on Monday before falling 2-1 to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
NHL
Ovechkin's march to 802 goals surreal, Backstrom writes for NHL.com
Capitals forward has had front-row seat to teammate's historic career. Nicklas Backstrom has been teammates, and often linemates, with Alex Ovechkin for 16 seasons with the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL goals list when he scored his 801st and 802nd against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 23 at Vegas
The St. Louis Blues have one more game to play before wrapping up their season-long 10-day, five-game road trip before the holiday break, and that's on Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (9 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). For the second consecutive game, the Blues will...
NHL
Avalanche Complete Comeback in 3-2 OT Win Over Predators
Colorado completed the comeback as they topped Nashville 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. After trailing 2-0, the Colorado Avalanche completed the comeback to secure two points in a triumphant 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena. Colorado is now 19-11-2 on the season. The Avalanche have now won four-straight games and six of their last seven games.
NHL
Dollar Loan Center Goalden Minute Reaches $10,000 for Tonight's VGK Game
VEGAS (December 23, 2022) - Dollar Loan Center's text-to-win Goalden Minute contest has reached $10,000 for the first time for tonight's Vegas Golden Knights game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena. Fans in attendance can enter the Goalden Minute by texting a code word provided on Knight Tron...
NHL
Stone Powers Golden Knights to 5-4 Shootout Win vs. Blues
Golden Knights pick up two points heading into Christmas break. Four players had multi-point nights for the Vegas Golden Knights as they defeated the St. Louis Blues, 5-4, in a shootout on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. HOW IT WENT DOWN. Early in the first period, Alex Pietrangelo skated into...
NHL
HOLIDAY CHEER!
Flames take down the Ducks in OT, move back into a playoff spot by going 3-0-1 on pivotal road trip. Rasmus Andersson goes top shelf with a wicked shot to lift the Flames past the Ducks in OT, 3-2 00:34 • 3:30 AM. The sleigh is packed up, all...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Late Surge Falls Short in Carolina, 6-5
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 6-5, in Raleigh on Friday. For the second straight game, a multi-goal comeback bid by the Flyers fell one goal short. The Flyers head into the leaguewide holiday break with an 11-17-7record. Winners of eight games in a row and taking a new franchise record points in 14 straight games heading into the break, the Hurricanes are 21-6-6.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Red Wings enter holiday break appreciating extra time to rest
Just before the Detroit Red Wings held practice at BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, the NHL announced that the club's road matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, Dec. 23 was rescheduled for Feb. 27, 2023, due to impending severe weather in Ottawa. For Andrew Copp,...
NHL
Pacioretty brings ice cream to young fan who dropped his cone
Hurricanes forward comes in with frozen treat assist, brightens kid's day. Max Pacioretty turned one young fan's frown upside down. A young Carolina Hurricanes fan was enjoying a chocolate ice cream cone at his seat when he accidentally dropped it on the floor as he gave a thumbs up for a selfie.
Comments / 0