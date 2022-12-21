What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.

