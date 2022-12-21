Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
nwestiowa.com
New Rock Rapids bar remixes success
ROCK RAPIDS—Vande’s Bar & Grill is looking to raise the bar and raise glasses in Rock Rapids. Tiffany and Nick Van De Berg are in the middle of a remodel of the watering hole at 117 S. Story St. They are reopening the spot with the target date of Saturday, Jan. 7.
sfsimplified.com
One week left
School Closings & Delays Just Before Christmas
School delays and cancellations - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed, and Friday. The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to stuck vehicle on Minnesota Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several cars with damage after crews responded to a stuck vehicle Thursday morning. A large truck was stuck in the middle of the road going south at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. There were also several cars on the road and onto the sidewalk with visible damage.
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: Somsen Agency
You don’t have to live in South Dakota long to understand the power of Mother Nature. Whether it’s a bitterly cold winter, a summer drought, or a spring flood, there are lots of opportunities to be reminded. And if you are a farmer or rancher in the state, it can help to have a fallback plan. For many, that backup comes in the form of crop insurance. Today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest knows all about that back up because he not only depends on it himself as a farmer, but Kevin Bitterman of the Somsen Agency also sells crop insurance.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised in Pennington Co., warming shelters offered for stranded motorists
Interstate 90 will be closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, starting at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday, due to snow and high winds. In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
dakotanewsnow.com
I-90 closure extending to Sioux Falls, No Travel Advisory issued across SD
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The current closure on Interstate 90 will be extended to Sioux Falls at 5 p.m. (CT) on Thursday. The state of South Dakota has issued a statewide No Travel Advisory. I-90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain due to...
siouxlandnews.com
Vermillion Fire Department battle two house fires Friday in frigid temps
VERMILLION, S.D. — Vermillion Fire and EMS Department fought two house fires Friday morning alongside the frigid temperatures and blowing snow. Vermillion Fire was first called to a garage fire at 210 Washington Street around 7:30 a.m. where they found smoke and fire coming from inside the structure. That fire quickly spread from the garage to the 2nd floor of the home. The fire department says the structure sustained significant damage. Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. In total, fire crews from Vermillion and neighboring towns were on the scene of this fire for more than 3 hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
dakotanewsnow.com
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People who try to circumvent road closures can find themselves in hot water. Besides the possibility of injury or death, driving on closed roads can be fined $232, plus p to $1,000 in civil penalties. Then there is the cost of being rescued. That could be up to $10,000.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
dakotanewsnow.com
Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has provided customers steps for managing energy use and saving on energy bills during this week’s severe cold. Xcel offered the following tips for saving on energy:. Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower. Adjust...
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties pull plows, maintain No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Highway Department has pulled the majority of their plows off the roads. The Minnehaha County Highway Department will be pulling their plows at 1:30 p.m. Friday. This is due to reduced visibility and vehicles still stuck on the county highways....
KELOLAND TV
Brookings business fails alcohol compliance check
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One Brookings business failed an alcohol check on Tuesday. The Brookings Police Department said an employee at a Brookings BBQ restaurant has been cited for selling alcohol to a minor 18-20. On Dec. 20, Brookings police conducted compliance checks on six businesses in the community,...
