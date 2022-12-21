ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

New Rock Rapids bar remixes success

ROCK RAPIDS—Vande’s Bar & Grill is looking to raise the bar and raise glasses in Rock Rapids. Tiffany and Nick Van De Berg are in the middle of a remodel of the watering hole at 117 S. Story St. They are reopening the spot with the target date of Saturday, Jan. 7.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
sfsimplified.com

One week left

SIOUX FALLS, SD
97.3 KKRC

School Closings & Delays Just Before Christmas

School delays and cancellations - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Hills-Beaver Creek School District - Closed, and Friday. The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to stuck vehicle on Minnesota Ave.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several cars with damage after crews responded to a stuck vehicle Thursday morning. A large truck was stuck in the middle of the road going south at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. There were also several cars on the road and onto the sidewalk with visible damage.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Reliabank Business Beat: Somsen Agency

You don’t have to live in South Dakota long to understand the power of Mother Nature. Whether it’s a bitterly cold winter, a summer drought, or a spring flood, there are lots of opportunities to be reminded. And if you are a farmer or rancher in the state, it can help to have a fallback plan. For many, that backup comes in the form of crop insurance. Today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest knows all about that back up because he not only depends on it himself as a farmer, but Kevin Bitterman of the Somsen Agency also sells crop insurance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Vermillion Fire Department battle two house fires Friday in frigid temps

VERMILLION, S.D. — Vermillion Fire and EMS Department fought two house fires Friday morning alongside the frigid temperatures and blowing snow. Vermillion Fire was first called to a garage fire at 210 Washington Street around 7:30 a.m. where they found smoke and fire coming from inside the structure. That fire quickly spread from the garage to the 2nd floor of the home. The fire department says the structure sustained significant damage. Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. In total, fire crews from Vermillion and neighboring towns were on the scene of this fire for more than 3 hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People who try to circumvent road closures can find themselves in hot water. Besides the possibility of injury or death, driving on closed roads can be fined $232, plus p to $1,000 in civil penalties. Then there is the cost of being rescued. That could be up to $10,000.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised across all of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has provided customers steps for managing energy use and saving on energy bills during this week’s severe cold. Xcel offered the following tips for saving on energy:. Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower. Adjust...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings business fails alcohol compliance check

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One Brookings business failed an alcohol check on Tuesday. The Brookings Police Department said an employee at a Brookings BBQ restaurant has been cited for selling alcohol to a minor 18-20. On Dec. 20, Brookings police conducted compliance checks on six businesses in the community,...
BROOKINGS, SD

