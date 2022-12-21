Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Salvation Army strikes gold in the cold
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Our cold weather has put a chill on donations to the Salvation Army over the holidays. Red Kettle campaigns are down tens of thousands of dollars across the state. But there is still time to drop money into the kettles in spite of the cold.
KELOLAND TV
Extreme cold impact on St. Francis House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House says it helps move people from homelessness to hope. There is no doubt this extreme weather is presenting challenges for both the residents and staff. The residents at the St. Francis House must have a job. usually, they walk, ride...
sfsimplified.com
One week left
Happy Friday! Megan here. We’ve been able to do so much this year, and we have even bigger plans for next year. But we need your support to get us there. We rely on readers like you to help support our work, meaning the amount of contributions we receive during this campaign directly impacts the amount of stories we can tell in 2023.
KELOLAND TV
City councilor: State lawmakers should focus on criminal justice to aid homeless shelters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Deadly cold temperatures reminds Rich Merkouris of the important work done year round by homeless shelters in providing shelter options for people without a home. The city council member and Homeless Task Force chairman said discussions surrounding funding options are still ongoing more than...
KELOLAND TV
Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
Madison Daily Leader
Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing
The Madison Police Department is launching a full investigation to locate 22-year-old Araina Crenshaw, a Madison resident who was reported missing by friends and family on Tuesday. According to Police Chief Justin Meyer, Crenshaw was last seen Nov. 18. Meyer stated that the department is seeking information on Crenshaw through...
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
wnax.com
Drag Show Reaction Forces Policy Change for the SD Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents voted to create a new policy to better protect minors that visit one of the six state university campuses. Board President Pam Roberts says the policy grew out of reaction to a “family friendly” drag show held at South Dakota State University….
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised in Pennington Co., warming shelters offered for stranded motorists
Interstate 90 will be closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, starting at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday, due to snow and high winds. In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
sdstandardnow.com
Angel of mercy: Stuck in the snow, help appeared suddenly in the massive storm and then was gone just as quick
He came out of the snow. Suddenly, there he was. I had to look twice. Was someone really walking toward me in the middle of a massive snowstorm? Yes, he was. I was stuck. It was raining when we got home that night after a wonderful horse-drawn ride through the streets in a historic part of Sioux Falls, followed by a tour of the Pettigrew Home & Museum. Some hot chocolate and a snack and we were on the road home before the storm hit.
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
dakotanewsnow.com
Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has provided customers steps for managing energy use and saving on energy bills during this week’s severe cold. Xcel offered the following tips for saving on energy:. Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower. Adjust...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings business fails alcohol compliance check
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One Brookings business failed an alcohol check on Tuesday. The Brookings Police Department said an employee at a Brookings BBQ restaurant has been cited for selling alcohol to a minor 18-20. On Dec. 20, Brookings police conducted compliance checks on six businesses in the community,...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to stuck vehicle on Minnesota Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several cars with damage after crews responded to a stuck vehicle Thursday morning. A large truck was stuck in the middle of the road going south at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. There were also several cars on the road and onto the sidewalk with visible damage.
BLIZZARD WARNING Now Issued Minnesota, Iowa, SD Tri-State Area
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING and much of the Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota tri-state area. It's Dangerous to Travel!. The NWS has issued a WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 6 pm Friday. There is now also a BLIZZARD WARNING in effect...
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
KELOLAND TV
A look at road conditions in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Safety has advised no travel across the entire state. The section of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. CT today (Dec. 22). All four lanes will close. A closure on Interstate 90, both...
Comments / 0