ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Salvation Army strikes gold in the cold

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Our cold weather has put a chill on donations to the Salvation Army over the holidays. Red Kettle campaigns are down tens of thousands of dollars across the state. But there is still time to drop money into the kettles in spite of the cold.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Extreme cold impact on St. Francis House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House says it helps move people from homelessness to hope. There is no doubt this extreme weather is presenting challenges for both the residents and staff. The residents at the St. Francis House must have a job. usually, they walk, ride...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

One week left

Happy Friday! Megan here. We’ve been able to do so much this year, and we have even bigger plans for next year. But we need your support to get us there. We rely on readers like you to help support our work, meaning the amount of contributions we receive during this campaign directly impacts the amount of stories we can tell in 2023.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing

The Madison Police Department is launching a full investigation to locate 22-year-old Araina Crenshaw, a Madison resident who was reported missing by friends and family on Tuesday. According to Police Chief Justin Meyer, Crenshaw was last seen Nov. 18. Meyer stated that the department is seeking information on Crenshaw through...
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Angel of mercy: Stuck in the snow, help appeared suddenly in the massive storm and then was gone just as quick

He came out of the snow. Suddenly, there he was. I had to look twice. Was someone really walking toward me in the middle of a massive snowstorm? Yes, he was. I was stuck. It was raining when we got home that night after a wonderful horse-drawn ride through the streets in a historic part of Sioux Falls, followed by a tour of the Pettigrew Home & Museum. Some hot chocolate and a snack and we were on the road home before the storm hit.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has provided customers steps for managing energy use and saving on energy bills during this week’s severe cold. Xcel offered the following tips for saving on energy:. Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower. Adjust...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings business fails alcohol compliance check

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One Brookings business failed an alcohol check on Tuesday. The Brookings Police Department said an employee at a Brookings BBQ restaurant has been cited for selling alcohol to a minor 18-20. On Dec. 20, Brookings police conducted compliance checks on six businesses in the community,...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to stuck vehicle on Minnesota Ave.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several cars with damage after crews responded to a stuck vehicle Thursday morning. A large truck was stuck in the middle of the road going south at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. There were also several cars on the road and onto the sidewalk with visible damage.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at road conditions in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Safety has advised no travel across the entire state. The section of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. CT today (Dec. 22). All four lanes will close. A closure on Interstate 90, both...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy