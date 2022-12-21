ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Auriemma to miss UConn's game against Seton Hall

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago
UConn coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Princeton, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

Geno Auriemma will not be with his UConn women's basketball team Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame coach will miss the No. 9 Huskies' Big East game with Seton Hall at the XL Center, the school announced Tuesday. Auriemma began having flu-like symptoms following shootaround ahead of Sunday's game against Florida State at Mohegan Sun Arena. On the advice of medical staff, he will be away from the team through the weekend to recover.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over Auriemma's duties.

Manchester, CT
