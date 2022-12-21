ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Weather Forecast: December 26, 2022

The cod weather continues with patchy frost likely over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King is tracking when the cold air moves out of the Central Florida area.
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy