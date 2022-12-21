Read full article on original website
Related
wogx.com
Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
wogx.com
Weather Forecast: December 26, 2022
The cod weather continues with patchy frost likely over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King is tracking when the cold air moves out of the Central Florida area.
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
wogx.com
Family mourns death of father killed in multiple hit-and-runs in Central Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A family is still searching for answers six months after losing a loved one to a hit-and-run driver in Central Florida. Levi Edwards won't be home for the holidays. Christmas Eve marked six months since he was killed in Lake County. The case remains unsolved. "He...
wogx.com
Special election dates set for seat vacated by Joe Harding who resigned following indictment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled a March 7 special primary and a May 16 special election to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, an Ocala Republican who resigned after being indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. DeSantis issued an executive order...
Comments / 0