U.S. Sen. Peters promotes support for renewing, increasing support for local fire department

In a tour of local fire stations, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) used this week as an opportunity to promote new legislation that would renew federal grants programs supporting local fire departments in Michigan and beyond and expand their capabilities.

“Firefighters put their lives on the line each and every day to protect our communities – and they should be able to count on Congress to have their backs as they risk their health and safety,” Peters said. “That is why we must work to pass my bipartisan legislation to extend these in-demand grant programs that fire stations in Michigan and across the nation depend on to safeguard our communities and improve health and safety outcomes for firefighters and other emergency personnel.”

Peters, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, was among the lawmakers to introduce both the Protecting Firefighters from Adverse Substances (PFAS) Act and the Fire Grants and Safety Act earlier this year. The PFAS Act successfully navigated Congress and is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden soon, guaranteeing new protections for firefighters dealing with hazardous PFAS chemicals. It mandates federal agencies to create best practices, training, and educational programs to reduce, limit, and prevent exposure to the so-called forever chemicals.

However, the Fire Grants and Safety Act is still making the rounds. If passed, it would reauthorize several programs until 2030 and add nearly $20 million from current funding levels for the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), specifically.

The USFA is among three programs – joining the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant – set to expire soon. All are products of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designed to help local fire departments address staffing needs, purchase necessary equipment, develop training and education programs, and improve emergency medical services. The attempted reauthorization was authored by Peters and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).

Both bills have received wide backing from fire organizations, including the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the International Association of Fire Fighters, the National Volunteer Fire Council, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and the National Fire Protection Association, among others. Closer to home for Peters, Michigan Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer likewise praised the PFAS Act, highlighting its commitment to preventing health problems in the line of duty.

“Firefighters are exposed to harmful PFAS chemicals when fighting fires, which could result in disastrous health consequences,” Sehlmeyer said. “By leading this legislation, Senator Peters continues to show his clear commitment to protecting Michigan’s firefighters from PFAS exposure by providing resources to ensure these brave heroes, who risk their lives to keep our communities safe, are not unnecessarily put at risk in the line of duty.”

In his tour in Michigan, Peters attended Dearborn Fire Station 2. Highlighting the personal impacts of the programs in question, the Dearborn Fire Department has personally benefited from more than $9 million in grants from the SAFER and AFG programs since 2013, allowing it to fund cancer screenings, hire additional personnel and purchase new vehicles and equipment.

The post U.S. Sen. Peters promotes support for renewing, increasing support for local fire department appeared first on Homeland Preparedness News .