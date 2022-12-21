Read full article on original website
Manhattan rep to resign from Kan. Senate midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
VETERAN SALUTE: Honoring fellow Kansas National Guard soldiers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For these brothers, not even war halfway around the planet could separate them. “Most of the people I dealt with in Vietnam were there because they were drafted or activated in the guard,” Ernie Gerhardt said. “Nobody was really there by choice, everybody came over and did their job.” Ernie and his […]
Exclusive: Kansas Gov. on GOP supermajority, KHP plan
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she is not slowing down on her agenda in the face of a Republican supermajority in the House and Senate.
Largest belt buckle in the world now located in KS
ABILENE (KSNT) – The town of Abilene has yet another claim to fame. After months of waiting, the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau is showing off the newest World’s Largest Belt Buckle. The belt buckle comes in at 19 feet, 10.5 inches wide and 13 feet, 11.25 inches tall, and is the largest on record […]
littleapplepost.com
CLOSINGS & DELAYS - December 22, 2022
Below is a list of closings and delayed openings in the Riley County/Manhattan; Geary County/Junction City and Pottawatomie County/Wamego areas for December 22nd:. AJ's NY Pizzeria: delayed opening at 3:00 p.m. Alternative Health Care Center: office closed. American Legion Post 45 - Junction City: 12/21 Bingo canceled; post closed 12/22.
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 22-23
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jessica Anderson, Driving while suspended, Arrested 12/22. Jeffrey Zook, Failure to appear,...
WIBW
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
Topeka prepares for snowstorm, extreme cold
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is warning people of the incoming snowstorm and dangerously cold temperatures. Mayor Mike Padilla, City Manager Stephen Wade and other leaders are holding a press conference Tuesday to inform the public of the city’s response plans.
kmaj.com
Here’s Where You Can Celebrate NYE In NE Kansas
The year 2022 is coming to an end, and after everything we have been through, I think we could all use a night out to ring in the new year. Majic 107.7 is here to help you with a list of local events around North East Kansas if you’re looking to have a good time with some “Adult” themed events with your friends or “Kid” friendly events to bring in 2023.
Winter storm creating longer weekend for state workers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor is shutting down all state buildings in Shawnee County Thursday and Friday, giving employees an extended holiday break. An anticipated winter storm Thursday and cold temperatures Friday are prompting the state, the county and many others to shut down early for the holiday weekend. For a full list of closings, […]
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
Riley County Arrest Report December 21
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MALACHI DEVAUN MICHAEL KAHSSAY, 15, Manhattan, Battery; Physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner; processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to parent/guardian.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place. In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant. Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s. McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business. She formerly worked at eateries...
Damaged Keystone Pipeline segment sent to lab for investigation
As clean-up crews continue to recover thousands of barrels of oil that spilled earlier this month in north-central Kansas, an investigation into the cause is underway.
Emporia gazette.com
Local investors purchase Emporia Country Club
After years of financial struggles, a group of local investors has purchased the Emporia Country Club, located at 1801 Rural St. The group, filed as the Emporia Community Club LLC, said they are excited the country club’s shareholders “trusted and overwhelmingly support” the group to make the purchase.
Two community meals available on 12/25 in MHK
MANHATTAN - On Sunday, December 25th, community members are invited to take part in two community meals. The first is the annual Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner, which is being held at the St. Thomas More Parish Hall, located behind the church, at 2900 Kimball Avenue. The dinner menu includes your...
WIBW
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
Terry Kirksey Jr. commits and signs with Kansas State
After leading Hutchinson Community College to another NJCAA Championship appearance last week, linebacker Terry Kirksey Jr. has revealed an Early Signing Day commitment to Kansas State's 2023 class. Leading the Blue Dragons in tackles this season with 80, the 6-foot-3, 227 pound defender was among the state's best as a...
WIBW
Two hospitalized after driver makes unsafe turn in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a driver made an unsafe turn in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
